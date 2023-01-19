ILLINOIS BEACH HOTEL WELCOMES NEW MANAGER
Illinois Beach Hotel announces Donald Hamilton as the new General Manager for the hotel located in the Adeline Jay Geo-Karis Illinois Beach State Park.ZION, IL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Illinois Beach Hotel is pleased to welcome Donald Hamilton as the new General Manager for the hotel located in the Adeline Jay Geo-Karis Illinois Beach State Park.
Originally from Sonoma County California, Don earned a bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts from the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. Don worked for 5 years in the film industry before returning to his hospitality roots. With over 15 years in the business, Don has led successful teams at several hotels, spas, and golf resorts throughout the country.
Don will oversee the management of the 92-room property along with the restaurant, banquet facility, and retail outlets. The hotel, which re-opened for business in 2022, has been redecorated with new room and lobby furnishings and features a brand-new concession (Pavilion) complete with camping supplies, souvenirs, and a food counter. The Pavilion should be open for business late this Spring.
“We are very pleased to have Don join our team at Illinois Beach Hotel”, said Frank Pikus, CEO of ExplorUS (previously Ortega National Parks). “He brings a great deal of experience and enthusiasm to the position, and we expect a lot of growth under his guidance".
“Creating new events, developing room packages, and meeting fellow business leaders in my new community are at the top of my to do list this spring,” said Don. “My wife, Kathy, and I are looking forward to becoming part of the Zion community and welcoming everyone in the area back to the beach".
For more information on the Illinois Beach Hotel please visit www.illinoisbeachhotel.com.
Amy Trimble
ExplorUS
+1 815-238-8672
email us here