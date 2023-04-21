Kona Earth Celebrates Earth Day with Donation to Support Coral Reef Preservation
Kona Earth, a Kona coffee grower in Hawaii, is celebrating Earth Day by donating to the Kahalu'u Bay Education Center in support of fragile reef ecosystems.
The Kahalu'u Bay Education Center (KBEC) works tirelessly to protect and preserve the fragile reef ecosystem at Kahalu'u Bay on Hawaii's Big Island. Its Reef Teach group of volunteers focuses on educating visitors on safe ways to interact with the reef, including using only reef-safe mineral sunscreen and/or wearing protective clothing, never touching sea life, and never standing on the reefs. In addition to its educational initiatives, KBEC also conducts scientific research projects such as population studies, water quality assessments, and coral health surveys that help inform management decisions to protect reefs from further harm.
Kona Earth owners Steve and Joanie Wynn feel privileged to farm Kona coffee in such a spectacular setting on the slopes of the Hualalai volcano. The husband and wife team is committed to giving back to support local organizations striving to save precious resources. “We are proud to be partnering with the Kahalu'u Bay Education Center and contributing to their efforts in preserving Hawaii’s beautiful reefs,” says Joanie Wynn. “Our donation is a way for us to give back to our community and help protect the amazing marine life that inhabits these reefs.”
With this donation, KBEC will be able to continue its important work in preserving Hawaii’s coral reef ecosystems for future generations. "This generous donation will help us reach more people with our message about why protecting our reefs is so important," says Kathleen Clark, KBEC’s Marine Stewardship and Education Specialist.
KONA EARTH EMBRACES A CULTURE OF CARING
As a small, family-owned business, Kona Earth prides itself on being a company that cares about its customers and the environment. Giving back is a part of the company's DNA through its "Care In Every Cup" initiative. A percentage of after-tax profits and goods are donated each year to support non-profit organizations. As the company continues to grow, it hopes to increase its capacity to give back with even larger donations in the future.
Recently, Kona Earth signed Hawaii’s "The Pledge to Our Keiki", a commitment to living sustainably and reducing human impact on the environment. It calls on “individuals, businesses, and government agencies to take action to protect Hawaii’s natural resources, reduce waste, and promote sustainability, and serves as a reminder the island is not inherited from the people of Hawaii’s ancestors, rather it is borrowed from future generations.”
In addition to supporting KBEC and other non-profits, Kona Earth endeavors to employ environmentally-friendly practices on their Kona coffee farm, including using water catchment, composting, and recyclable packing materials in shipments to customers whenever possible.
"As a company that works the land and relies on the health of our environment, it’s important for us to give back and take care of our planet," says Steve Wynn. "We believe that small changes can have a big impact when it comes to preserving our natural resources. By supporting organizations like Kahalu'u Bay Education Center, we can help ensure that these fragile ecosystems remain healthy for years to come."
Kona Earth is honored to contribute and hopes others will join them this Earth Day by donating whatever they can in order to support KBEC and other worthy organizations.
ABOUT KONA EARTH
Kona Earth is a family-owned and operated coffee farm on the Big Island of Hawaii. Situated at 2200 ft on the tropical slopes of the Hualalai volcano, the high mountain “mauka” climate allows the coffee trees to grow lush. Cooler temperatures and ample rainfall make for ideal growing conditions. The fruit matures slowly, producing coffee beans of remarkable size and quality.
Nurtured from seed to cup, Kona Earth's single estate, 100% Kona coffee is small-batch roasted on-site and shipped farm-direct. In addition to Kona coffee, the company offers a wide variety of Kona coffee gift items and dark chocolate made with 75% Kona cacao from the farm. Their popular Hawaiian specialty coffees and gifts are sold directly to consumers via their online store at konaearth.com
ABOUT KONA COFFEE
The Kona Coffee Belt is a tiny strip of land on the western side of Big Island, Hawaii. Just a few miles wide and about 30 miles long, the area is known for growing exceptionally fine Arabica coffee. The area combines a mild, tropical climate with minor temperature variations and mineral-rich, volcanic soil. The only gourmet specialty grown within the United States, Kona coffee reflects fair trade labor practices and is universally prized among coffee aficionados around the world.
