IUB sets public hearing date for MidAmerican Energy's proposed energy efficiency plan

(Des Moines) – The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) today issued an order establishing the procedural schedule and setting the date for a public hearing regarding the proposed five-year energy efficiency plan by MidAmerican Energy Company.

The hearing, for the presentation of evidence and cross-examination of witnesses, will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, August 24, 2023, in the IUB’s Hearing Room at 1375 E Court Ave., Des Moines, Iowa. A comprehensive procedural schedule is attached to today’s order.

MidAmerican filed its application on February 1, 2023, seeking IUB approval of the company’s proposed energy efficiency plan for the five-year period of 2024-2028. MidAmerican’s proposed plan is pending before the IUB in Docket No. EEP-2022-0156.

Today’s order also grants petitions to intervene filed by the Environmental Law & Policy Center, the Iowa Environmental Council, Clean Energy Districts of Iowa, Google LLC, and the Iowa Business Energy Coalition.

Those with disabilities who will require assistive service or devices to observe or participate in the hearing may contact the IUB’s Customer Service staff at (515) 725-7300 at least five business days in advance of the hearing to request arrangements.

Documents regarding MidAmerican’s proposed plan are available for review in the IUB’s electronic filing system under Docket No. EEP-2022-0156.