America’s Boating Channel Now Features American Whitewater Videos

More than Fifteen River Paddling Safety Videos Added to Smart TV Offerings

LITTLE ROCK, AR, USA, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service, produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS), has entered into an agreement with American Whitewater (AW) to include more than fifteen AW safe boating videos in America’s Boating Channel’s new smart TV offerings.

The announcement was made at the closing of the International Boating & Water Safety Summit (IBWSS) on Wednesday by America’s Boating Channel’s Vice President of Smart TV, Kathy Strachan, and Clinton Begley, American Whitewater’s Executive Director. The smart TV services publicly launched Sunday at a red-carpet gala media event kicking-off IBWSS. Viewers can now subscribe for free to America's Boating Channel's on-demand app on Roku and FireTV and watch its continuously playing live television channel on Sports.TV.

“We’re delighted to add American Whitewater’s exciting videos to America’s Boating Channel with their extensive in-depth coverage of everything related to river paddling from tow tethers to eddy hopping, said Kathy Strachan.”

Clinton Begley commented, “Our top priority for those enjoying our nation’s river resources is for them to do so safely. With support from the U.S. Coast Guard, and dedicated donors and members, a team of experts have collaborated to create a National Paddling Film Festival award-winning series of river safety videos that are fun, beautifully produced, and instructive. We especially value reducing barriers to participation and addressing the inequities in river safety education that some communities experience."

"I’m thrilled this series will be available on America’s Boating Channel and whether they are an experienced whitewater paddler, angler, or just love spending time near moving water, I’m confident that water recreationists of all kinds will enjoy these videos and be supported on their journey to experience our nation's rich river resources as safely as possible,” Begley added.

Strachan concluded, “By showcasing the full spectrum of boating experiences from the largest luxury yachts to the smallest most economical paddle craft, for every type of boater, we’re the next best thing to being on the water.”

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, safe boating and boater education videos. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet, and with the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series. AmericasBoatingChannel.com

About American Whitewater

American Whitewater is a national non-profit 501c(3) river conservation organization founded in 1954 with approximately 7,000 members and 85 local-based affiliate clubs, representing over 80,000 whitewater enthusiasts across the nation. American Whitewater’s mission is to protect and restore America’s whitewater rivers and to enhance opportunities to enjoy them safely. The organization is the primary advocate for the preservation and protection of whitewater rivers throughout the United States, and connects the interests of human-powered recreational river users with ecological and science-based data to achieve the goals within its mission.

