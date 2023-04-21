Polaris Government and Defense launches terrain and wildlife management packages so city, state and federal customers can maintain, patrol, protect and preserve parks, wildlands, beaches and shorelines.

MINNEAPOLIS, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Responsible management of land and wildlife is crucial for effective and mindful conservation efforts. To aid city, state and federal customers in these efforts, Polaris Government and Defense now offers new Terrain and Wildlife Management packages purposely built to help maintain, patrol, protect and preserve parks, wildlands, beaches and shorelines. Fourteen new packages are available for the Polaris lines of RANGER, RZR, GENERAL and Sportsman off-road vehicles. Polaris UTVs are a popular alternative to full-size vehicles because of their off-road capabilities, compact profile, and ability to navigate tight, remote spaces without compromising performance or reliability.

The federal government owns roughly 640 million acres of land in the U.S., with 615 million of those acres managed between five government agencies: the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), National Park Service (NPS), Forest Service (FS) and Department of Defense (DoD). Polaris Government and Defense has a rich history of delivering capable and versatile utility, transport and tactical vehicles to these services and is committed to constant innovation to further expand off-road capabilities and applications. The new Terrain and Wildlife Management packages is an output of Polaris’ commitment to innovation and providing these agencies enhanced capabilities while working outdoors and off-road.

Effectively Navigate and Maintain Wildland and Public Trails

The RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar Trail Boss with RIDE COMMAND is engineered with heavy-duty components that withstand unpredictable trail conditions. A factory-installed Pro Shield cab system provides protection against the elements, and RIDE COMMAND with GPS mapping helps navigate unchartered areas. A new Premium Trail and Wildland Maintenance package further enhances the RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar Trail Boss with an added Rhino-Rack® and Chainsaw Holder, ensuring the UTV can be properly equipped – whether conducting storm cleanup or routine trail upkeep. Featuring a capable Cargo Box and Chainsaw Holder, the Standard Trail and Wildland Maintenance package is also available for the RANGER 1000 EPS.

Efficiently Gather Data for Land Research and Conservation

Designed to provide greater flexibility and vehicle capabilities to professionals working in land conservation and data collection, the customizable Land Survey, Restoration and Research packages increase storage capacities and vehicle durability. Designed for the GENERAL XP 4 1000 Ultimate with RIDE COMMAND, the Crossover Land Survey, Restoration and Research package features a Rhino-Rack to securely carry necessary equipment and Rock Sliders to further protect the vehicle from off-road elements. Additionally, the ATV Land Survey, Restoration and Research package equips the Sportsman 570 6x6 EPS with a Yukon Adventure Rack and Front Brush Guard; and the Narrow Trail Land Survey and Research package upgrades the RZR 1000 Trail Ultimate with a winch and cargo box.

Provide Personnel Comfortable and Shielded Transport

Working outdoors requires preparation against ever-changing elements, and the new Personnel Operations and Transport packages for the Polaris line of RANGERs offer solutions to comfortably transport up to six individuals and shield personnel against adverse conditions. With features that include an amber strobe light as well as Roof and Glass Windshield options, packages are available in a Mid-Size package for the RANGER CREW SP 570 Premium and a Full-Size package for the RANGER CREW 1000 Premium. A Full-Size Premium Operations and Transport package is also available for the RANGER CREW XP 1000 NorthStar and features an amber strobe light for increased visibility and a Storage Box.

Additional kits designed for Snow Removal provide windshield protection, customized lighting and plow systems. New Beach and Shoreline Operation packages include increased storage options and windshield protection while the Insect and Plant Control package integrates a headache rack and boomless sprayer.

The Terrain and Wildlife Management packages further expand the Polaris portfolio of industry-specific packages, providing a new level of customization for customers and ensuring vehicles are turnkey for specific jobs. A full list of vehicle kits can be found at: polaris.com/TerrainAndWildlife.