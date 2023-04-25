Omni Interactions Partners with One of the Most Innovative Companies in the SaaS Platform Space

Lauded by Forbes, Fast Company, Inc. 5000, and Gartner, this high-tech procurement company chooses Omni Interactions as its customer experience partner

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Omni Interactions, Outsource Provider of the Year winner, has been chosen by an automation-powered consumer goods procurement company trusted by ServiceNow, BP, British Telecom, and hundreds of innovative firms. The company needed a nimble, flexible outsourced provider of customer experience to support its extreme growth. With Omni’s growing global presence it can provide affordable nearshore options for outsourced omnichannel and back-office work.

Why Innovative Companies Choose Omni Interactions:

- AI and Automation: Omni Interactions uses advanced cloud-technologies, AI, and automation to streamline client, remote brand ambassador, and customer experiences while drastically reducing costs.

- On-demand Customer Support: Omni Interactions makes it effortless to scale up and down for growth and seasonal call volumes.

- Access to Talent: Omni Interactions helps companies find the best nationwide talent to support customers and improve quality

“This partnership is a great marriage between two innovative companies and models,” said Courtney Meyers, Chief Innovation Officer and Managing Partner at Omni Interactions. “We are committed to creating a dynamic support environment where Omni will deliver exceptional quality results and rapid expansion for our client.”

Why Guatemala for Nearshore Customer Support:

- Access to a large English-speaking population with strong technical skills and education levels, with cultural affinity and understanding of the US and European markets

- Cost savings, as salaries are much lower in Guatemala than in North America and Europe with a low employee turnover, allowing for better service and more customer loyalty

- Proximity to the US and Europe, making it easier for companies to send personnel for onsite visits or training

- Time zone compatibility with North America and Europe, allowing for extended customer service hours

- A favorable legal framework, stable political environment, and strong government commitment to promote foreign investment including tax incentives and other benefits.

“We are excited to welcome another innovative and forward-looking company to our client list,” said Greg Hopkins, Chief Revenue Officer and Managing Partner at Omni Interactions. “Through their network of clients, Omni Interactions will be providing support to some of the most well-known Fortune 500 brands.”