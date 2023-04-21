Colorado Wild Horse Project PRESS RELEASE

DENVER, CO, USA, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
THE COLORADO WILD HORSE PROJECT
Nationwide Wild Horse Freedom Rally to hold pro SB23-275 Rally on west steps of Denver State Capital Building 10am - 12N on Earth Day April 22, 2023.
Wild horses have been scientifically proven to be a native keystone species vital to the health of our vast public lands.
By foraging and defecating over long distances daily, wild horses reseed and fertilize unlike cattle and sheep which have very efficient digestion and do not pass viable seeds in their manure.
Passing the Colorado Wild Horse Project (SB23-275) will create a horse stewardship program to help manage range health and infrastructure. The wild horse fertility control program is created to manage the wild horse herd population by collaborating, coordinating, and training people and entities to manage wild horse populations. Both programs are overseen by the wild horse project.
There will also be a Wild Horse booth at the Lakewood Earth Day Festival where we will be informing the public and collecting signatures in support of the passage of SB23-275, The Colorado Wild Horse Project.
Teresa Hall
Nationwide Wild Horse Freedom Rallies
+1 804-339-2685 email us here
