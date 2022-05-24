Submit Release
Nationwide Wild Horse Freedom Rally 2.0

Animal Rights groups join wild horse activists Nationwide in EVERY STATE CAPITOL to protest government roundups and inhumane treatment of Americas wild horses.

UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022
MAY 25, June 10, June 11, or June 12
http://www.wildhorsefreedomrally.com

Media Contact: Teri West Hall
804-339-2685
terihall1957@yahoo.com

Nationwide animal rights groups join wild horse advocates to STOP WILD HORSE ROUNDUPS until it is proven they are overpopulated scientifically, then if required round them up HUMANELY and wait until they can be housed properly.

Rallies initiated due to almost 250 American Mustangs dropping dead in government holding in Colorado and more dead in Wheatland..all deaths preventable by vaccines.

Nationwide call to action to Rally by individual local activists to educate the general public about the Bureau of Land Managements plan to brutally round up over 20,000 of our wild horses and incarcerate them in overcrowded filthy feedlots for the rest of their lives (30+ years).

Wild horses have been scientifically proven to be a native keystone species vital to the health of our vast public lands (250 million acres).

These horses are being removed and replaced with privately owned for profit cattle and sheep that are destroying the fragile ecosystems and environment of our public lands and this must stop now.

FOR THE HORSES BY THE PEOPLE!
www.wildhorsefreedomrally.com

Teresa Hall
Nationwide Wild Horse Freedom Rally
The Bureau of Land Management gaslights the taxpauers

