Nationwide Wild Horse Freedom Rallies

Peaceful rally to educate the public about the inhumane and unnecessary wild horse roundups out west. Wild horses have been scientifically proven to be native

Save our wild horses from extermination!” — Jackie Olive

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASENATIONWIDE WILD HORSE FREEDOM RALLIES APRIL 23, 2022 IN ALL U.S. CAPITOL CITIES SIMULTANEOUSLYThese Rallies are a grass roots effort by local activists all across the United States to bring attention and broad public awareness to the inhumane treatment and illegal mismanagement of Americas wild horses (scientifically proven to be a native keystone species) and burros by the Bureau of Land Management.-Wild horse "Herd Management Areas" or "HMA's" set aside for wild horses in 1971, are now being used primarily to graze privately owned cattle and sheep. Private livestock should not be allowed in HMA's.-Wild horses and burros are only present on 11% of the 250 million acres of public lands, and still have to share their protected areas with commercial livestock.-Wild horse "Appropriate Management Levels" or "AML's" that the Bureau of Land Management set for wild horses back in 1971 were arbitrary and not based on science.These rallies will occur simultaneously across the US in all State Capitol cities to show National unity in our desire to protect these horses, American icons, for future generations. Wild horse advocates want wild horse roundups to stop until environmental impact, population, and forage studies can be conducted by scientists.My name is Teri Hall and I am an independent wild horse advocate based in Denver CO and I can be reached at 804-339-2685 or email bruffeyt@gmail.comwildhorsefreedomrally.com

The Bureau of Land Management gaslights the taxpauers