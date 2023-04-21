Mandel JCC of the Palm Beaches Launches Hiring Initiative for Preschool Teachers
To Recruit Highest Quality Educators, JCC Raises Salaries to Top 10% in the Nation
Preschool teachers have been viewed as daycare workers and not as professional educators. This challenge has made it impossible to attract and retain the high-quality staff our children deserve.”PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mandel Jewish Community Center of the Palm Beaches has announced a new hiring initiative for preschool teachers at their Early Childhood Learning Centers in Boynton Beach and Palm Beach Gardens. The Mandel JCC has committed to raise wages for these vital staff members to attract and retain exceptional educators. Recognizing the critical role preschool teachers play in the early development, education, and engagement of youth, the Mandel JCC has prioritized a shift in the professionalism, formal expertise, and ongoing training for preschool educators.
“Historically, preschool teachers have been viewed and compensated simply as daycare workers and not as professional educators,” said Jesse Rosen, President & CEO, Mandel JCC. “This challenge has made it impossible to attract and retain the high-quality staff our children deserve. This initiative will serve to affirm the importance of preschool educators’ role, expertise, and value.”
This is a tremendous time for growth in Palm Beach County as the fourth largest and fastest growing Jewish community in North America. More than 170,000 people reside within the geographic boundaries of the Mandel JCC and that number is projected to rise to 200,000 by 2026. With more than 20,000 youth included in this growing number, families and children remain at the core of the Mandel JCC’s work.
Jewish values, also referred to as human values, are infused in all youth and family programming at the Mandel JCC. With approximately 81% of the Mandel JCC’s 300 preschool students coming from families that identify as Jewish, there is a critical responsibility to provide meaningful exposure to Jewish rituals and incorporate Jewish traditions, values, and activities to strengthen students’ connection to their Jewish heritage and community in a low-barrier, inclusive manner.
“The success of the Mandel JCC’s Early Childhood Learning Centers is due in great measure to our educators who bring their professional expertise, passion for education, innovative approaches, and dedication to the classroom every day,” said Rosen. “Our Educators serve as critical role models to help facilitate Jewish Education and Jewish engagement.”
To fund the increase in compensation for current staff and attract top quality new educators, the hiring initiative requires an additional $600,000 in budgetary resources each year. The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation has committed to a $400,000 grant each of the next three year and the remaining $200,000 will be raised locally in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County.
About the Mandel JCC of the Palm Beaches
The mission of the Mandel JCC is to build community and enhance connection to Jewish life. The organization’s top priorities include: Connecting families to Jewish life; Healthy living; High-quality Jewish cultural arts; Connecting people to Israel; and Reaching out to the broader community. The Mandel JCC of the Palm Beach Beaches has two locations: Palm Beach Gardens and Boynton Beach. Learn more by visiting JCConline.com.
