Roadway Lighting Project to Begin on U.S. Highway 18 in Todd County

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, April 20, 2023

Contact:  Doug Sherman, Winner Area Engineer, 605-842-0810

 

MISSION, S.D. –On Monday, April 24, 2023, a project is scheduled to begin in Todd County from the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 and U.S. Highway 83 to the east approximately one mile to Cheyenne Road.

Work on this project, which runs from Mission to the community of Antelope, consists of replacement of the existing roadway lighting system.

During the project, traffic will be controlled by lane closures and flaggers.

On Monday, April 24, 2023, the existing roadway lighting in this area will be turned off. It is anticipated that the new roadway lighting system will be operational mid to late June 2023.

Muth Electric of Mitchell, SD is the prime contractor on this $492,000 project. The project is scheduled for completion on Friday, June 30, 2023.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov

-30-

