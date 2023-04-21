Roadway Lighting Project to Begin on U.S. Highway 18 in Todd County

For Immediate Release: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Contact: Doug Sherman, Winner Area Engineer, 605-842-0810

MISSION, S.D. –On Monday, April 24, 2023, a project is scheduled to begin in Todd County from the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 and U.S. Highway 83 to the east approximately one mile to Cheyenne Road.

Work on this project, which runs from Mission to the community of Antelope, consists of replacement of the existing roadway lighting system.

During the project, traffic will be controlled by lane closures and flaggers.

On Monday, April 24, 2023, the existing roadway lighting in this area will be turned off. It is anticipated that the new roadway lighting system will be operational mid to late June 2023.

Muth Electric of Mitchell, SD is the prime contractor on this $492,000 project. The project is scheduled for completion on Friday, June 30, 2023.

