Dr. Frank J. Mandarino Marks Anniversary of Introducing Deep Tissue Laser Therapy to His Chiropractic Practice
Award-winning New York and New Jersey chiropractor uses LightForce® therapy laser and other methods to reduce patients' pain and inflammation
My mission is to make certain my patients have the benefit of every available non-pharmaceutical option for pain relief.”STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Frank J. Mandarino, an award-winning chiropractor with locations in New York (Mandarino Chiropractic, P.C.) and New Jersey (New Jersey Sports Chiropractic, P.C.), is once again celebrating a patient-benefiting milestone.
— Dr. Frank J. Mandarino
About 10 years ago, Dr. Mandarino added Deep Tissue Laser Therapy to the menu of revolutionary treatments in his practice, which at the time already included such quality-of-life-enhancing breakthroughs as Rocktape, Kinesio and Spider Tech therapeutic taping.
His unwavering commitment to combining traditional chiropractic treatments with the most highly effective state-of-the-art therapies has positioned him at the leading edge of his profession – in New York and New Jersey – for well over 30 years.
“My mission hasn’t changed over the years,” Dr. Mandarino said at the time he introduced LightForce® Laser Therapy in tandem with the LightForce® therapy laser to his practice. And the “mission” he referenced at the time continues to this day: “To make certain my patients have the benefit of every available non-pharmaceutical option for pain relief.”
Dr. Mandarino continues to utilize the latest and most effective scientific breakthroughs in the areas of non-pharmaceutical pain-relief therapy and injury-prevention technology, such as Body Tempering®; LightForce® Deep Tissue Laser Therapy; Graston Technique; Rocktape and Kinesio taping methods; Active Release Technique; Fascial Manipulation, and NormaTec PULSE Recovery Systems, to name just a few.
“It’s gratifying to see how well my patients are responding to the laser-therapy treatments, which induce the body to utilize its own healing powers,” said Dr. Mandarino, honored numerous times as one of New York and New Jersey’s foremost chiropractors.
Laser therapy, a non-invasive FDA-cleared option for helping reduce pain and inflammation, is a proactive response to treating individuals with acute or chronic discomfort.
“I particularly like the therapy because it’s non-invasive and can be safely used as an adjunct or alternative to pharmaceutical drugs,” Dr. Mandarino said.
Laser treatments, which last between 5 and 10 minutes, are administered directly to skin, as laser light cannot penetrate layers of clothing.
“The procedure is a comfortable and even somewhat soothing experience for the patient,” Dr. Mandarino said.
Depending on the condition being treated, Dr. Mandarino may administer the therapy through either a contact or non-contact hand piece.
“When using a contact hand piece, I can physically manipulate the tissue, which results in a deeper-tissue laser massage,” he explained.
OPTIMAL THERAPEUTIC DOSE
The top-of-the-line LightForce™ therapy laser, Dr. Mandarino’s medical apparatus of choice, is designed to provide positive outcomes for patients through an ideal combination of power, intelligence and versatility.
“For example,” Dr. Mandarino explained, “delivery of the optimal therapeutic dose is the key to achieving desired results. And since no two patients and no two injuries are identical, there should never be a cookie-cutter solution when it comes to treatment. Innovative science incorporated into my therapy laser enables me to provide personalized patient-specific protocols to each patient, based upon the specific characteristics of their individual condition.”
For his patients, Dr. Mandarino said, “this means quicker relief from pain and a shorter recovery time from injuries.”
ABOUT MANDARINO CHIROPRACTIC
and NEW JERSEY SPORTS CHIROPRACTIC
Since opening his first office in 1991, Dr. Frank J. Mandarino has grown his practice to include five state-of-the-art facilities, represented in New Jersey as New Jersey Sports Chiropractic, and in metropolitan New York and Long Island as Mandarino Chiropractic.
Popular among athletes and the non-athletic alike, the award-winning practice offers traditional and leading-edge therapeutic options with an emphasis on uncompromised patient care and service.
Dr. Mandarino utilizes the latest and most effective scientific breakthroughs in the areas of non-pharmaceutical pain-relief therapy and injury-prevention technology, such as Body Tempering®; LightForce® Deep Tissue Laser Therapy; Graston Technique; Rocktape and Kinesio taping methods; Active Release Technique; Fascial Manipulation, and NormaTec PULSE Recovery Systems, to name just a few.
Dr. Mandarino’s five offices are located at: 436 Route 79 North, Suite 21, Morganville, NJ 07751 (732-617-8000); 2052 Richmond Rd., Staten Island, NY 10306 (Phone: 718-667-2190); 9705 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11209 (Phone: 718-748-9624); 1476 Williamsbridge Rd., Bronx, NY 10461 (Phone: 718-823-6688), and 414 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 (Phone: 516-775- 7654).
On the Internet: www.MandarinoChiropractic.com
On the Internet: www.NewJerseySportsChiropractic.com
Barton Horowitz
Relevant Public Relations, LLC
+1 917-715-8761
bhorowitz@relevantpr.com