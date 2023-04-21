Orderbyte Is Revolutionizing How Local Restaurants Grow Online Orders: Hands-Off And On Autopilot

The first-of-its-kind restaurant delivery automation platform, Orderbyte, helps local restaurants to deliver & grow their online orders hassle-free on autopilot

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Orderbyte, the automation platform for local restaurants to process, deliver, and grow online orders across all sales channels in one screen, independently on autopilot, without any drivers and fees, has officially launched. Now, every next-door restaurant can independently offer an online experience like a Starbucks app and grow 10x their usual online orders - hands-off and higher profit margins.

The automation engine seamlessly captures and performs all essential operations that need to be taken into account when a restaurant receives, fulfills, and delivers an online order - from automatically accepting omnichannel orders, managing order statuses, assigning delivery to an on-demand driver (from fleets of 1000s of drivers), to receiving customer reviews and signaling the sentiment to the restaurant owners.

Founded by Gary Chaglasyan, a restaurant owner and operator with over 25 years in the industry, including being an ex-master franchisee of nationwide brands like Chili’s, he built this tool with his own local restaurants in mind. Gary commented: “Orderbyte was built for restaurants like ours - great food, loyal customers, yet small resources to run a food delivery hub.”

“Independent restaurants comprise over 70% of the 1 million restaurants in the United States, previously reliant on dine-in revenue. The pandemic, however, put 85% of these restaurants on the brink of permanent closure. So, they had to shift their focus to online sales, where third-party food delivery apps would charge excessive commissions (eliminating any profits) and not share any customer data (eliminating any loyalty). Alternatively, the average local restaurant does not have the finances, staff, time, and logistics to independently run their online delivery direct and across all channels while maximizing the use of their kitchen resources. Most existing solutions solve single points, which could help a nationwide brand with a tech specialist, yet the neighborhood diner would not know where to begin”, Gary explained.

Orderbyte is focused on leveling the playing field for local restaurant owners regarding online ordering and delivery - making it “automated, simple, and free”. In the backend, the system efficiently integrates all third-party APIs, PoS systems, and customizations, without any effort from the restaurant.

“Our automation engine is systematically designed to grow a restaurant’s online capabilities to the point they can fulfill at least 20,000 online orders a year - that’s 10x the current average”, Gary said.

The pricing model makes Orderbyte further compelling. The team eliminated all setup fees, commissions, monthly recurring fees, and any other junk fees typically imposed on restaurants and opted for a simple, flat $1.99 driver fee per delivery.

Orderbyte positions itself as the power box for local restaurants to access all online ordering and delivery capabilities, not just a single switch.

About the founder

Gary Chaglasyan is an experienced hospitality entrepreneur, with 25+ years of launching successful restaurant concepts, as well as an ex-master franchisee for brands like Chili’s, Johnny Rockets, and Cinnabon. He is also the regional director for World Franchise Associates and a technology specialist for Gulf Franchise Group.

For more information on Orderbyte, visit http://www.getorderbyte.com

Also, follow them on all social media to stay updated on all news and updates.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/orderbyte/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/orderbyte/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@orderbyte