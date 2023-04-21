MACAU, April 21 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will carry out maintenance of the network system from 9:00 p.m. to midnight on 21 April 2023 and from 9:00 p.m. to midnight on 28 April 2023. During the periods, some of the electronic services will be interrupted intermittently. The public are advised to pay attention to the arrangement.
You just read:
Intermittent interruption of some IAM electronic services due to network system maintenance
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.