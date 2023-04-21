Submit Release
Intermittent interruption of some IAM electronic services due to network system maintenance

MACAU, April 21 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will carry out maintenance of the network system from 9:00 p.m. to midnight on 21 April 2023 and from 9:00 p.m. to midnight on 28 April 2023. During the periods, some of the electronic services will be interrupted intermittently. The public are advised to pay attention to the arrangement.

