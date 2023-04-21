25 Years of <i>Walking into Clarksdale</i> by Jimmy Page and Robert Plant

Today marks the 25th anniversary of Walking into Clarksdale, the collaborative album by Jimmy Page and Robert Plant. Released in 1998, the album showcases the powerful chemistry between the former Led Zeppelin bandmates who reunited after more than a decade apart. A true testament to the enduring legacy of Plant and Page's musical partnership, it features beloved classics such as 'Shining in the Light' and 'Blue Train'.
When talking about the album in Jimmy Page: The Anthology, Page states, 'I'd say that the music on the Walking into Clarksdale album still holds up. It is people playing music honestly in the studio. There's no piecing together of vocals, guitars or anything else.'
