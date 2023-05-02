M1 Legal announces game changing strategic collaboration with UK solicitor firm M1 Law

M1 Law: UK SRA registered solicitors Ben Hawkins: Experienced Patricia Criado Navas: Delighted

Respected UK solicitor firm joins forces with leading Spanish timeshare claims experts M1 Legal

We are excited by the opportunity to join forces with M1 Legal and help secure financial justice for their clients,” — Ben Hawkins

LONDON, UK, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- M1 Legal formed in 2016 as a consortium of expert Spanish timeshare lawyers based in Malaga, Southern Spain.

With a record (at time of publication) of 1247 successful court judgments in timeshare cases, £23.4 million pounds of compensation awarded to their clients and a further 1000+ cases (with a value of £22.3 million pounds) currently in process, M1 Legal can confidently claim to have established themselves as leaders in the field of timeshare consumer justice.

M1 Legal have reached a formal agreement to work with UK based, SRA registered solicitor firm M1 Law. The strategic collaboration aims to replicate this excellence in the UK and add to the services offered by both entities.

M1 Law and Ben Hawkins

M1 Law is a London based SRA registered law firm specialising in consumer claims and group litigation and headed up by accomplished UK solicitor Ben Hawkins.

Ben Hawkins qualified as a solicitor in 1999 and has earned a distinguished reputation through a successful 24 year career in dispute resolution, litigation and consumer claims.

Ben and the M1 Law team are looking forward to combining their abilities and experience with the existing skillsets of the M1 Legal lawyers. The current M1 Legal lawyers will continue to work in Spain on all Spanish aspects of timeshare claims, supported by M1 Law. UK aspects of the process will now be handled by M1 Law.

“We are excited by the opportunity to join forces with M1 Legal and help secure financial justice for their clients," Ben confirms. "I believe that the extra dimension of UK legal knowledge offered by M1 Law will add to the already stellar level of care clients are receiving from the experts at M1 Legal in Spain.

Areas of expertise

M1 Law's UK key areas of expertise include group claims, disputes with energy and other utilities suppliers, consumer credit litigation as well as claims against timeshare companies and associated third parties.

M1 Legal spokesperson, senior lawyer Patricia Criada Navas added: "We have known and worked with Ben for many years now and are delighted to strengthen our relationship with both him and M1 Law. This is excellent news for people seeking justice over mis-sold timeshare memberships, as well as many other areas of consumer claims and litigation."

"M1 Legal clients will continue dealing with the same Spanish lawyers they are currently working with but with the added resources of M1 Law to support and manage the process, particularly those clients for whom legal work is necessary in the United Kingdom."