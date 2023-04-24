CYBER SECURITY & CLOUD EXPO EUROPE ANNOUNCES NEW SPEAKERS

The event, taking place on September 26-27, 2023, at RAI, Amsterdam, brings together industry-leading technology companies, giving attendees the opportunity to discover the newest applications of cyber security and cloud. With over 6,000 cyber security and cloud professionals expected, the event is sure to be one of the most exclusive expos in Europe. This year attendees will have an opportunity to meet with the representatives of such companies as: AWS, Bosch, Manage Engine, Rapid7, SoSafe just to mention a few!
Get ready for a game-changing experience that will ignite your passion for cyber security and cloud. Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Europe has just announced the latest additions to their line-up of speakers, and we guarantee you won’t want to miss out on their life-changing insights!
Newly announced speakers include:
– Maikel Ninaber, Director, Cyber and Intelligence (C&I) – Mastercard
– Raviv Raz, Cloud Security Manager – ING
– René Pluis, Global Cyber Security Remediation Manager – Philips
– Simone Volpi, IT Chapter Lead Cyber Fraud Prevention – ING
– Arnaud Wiehe, Managing Director Information Security – FedEx
The Cyber Security & Cloud Expo offers a variety of presentations and panel discussions, led by industry experts, and thought leaders. The sessions will cover a range of topics, from Zero Trust, Threat Detection & Response, Training, Talent & Culture, Identity & Access Management, Application Security, Data Security Attendees and more, will gain valuable insights and practical knowledge that they can apply to their own businesses.
In addition to all the exciting presentations, Cyber Security & Cloud Expo will feature an impressive line-up of exhibitors showcasing the latest advancements in technology, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest cyber security and cloud products and solutions, network with industry professionals, and gain valuable insights into emerging trends.
The event’s official networking party will take place at the Strandzuid Boathouse, next to the RAI, Amsterdam! The networking party will allow Gold and Ultimate pass holders to share the experiences of the day and will provide the opportunity to meet with existing and new business partners in a more relaxed setting with food and variety of drinks available to order at a bar.
Registration for Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Europe is now open, and super early-bird discounts are available until May 14th. Attendees can register online and view the full conference schedule on the event’s website. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to stay up to date on the latest cyber security & cloud trends and technologies. Register for Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Europe today!
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.