The new UAE GCAA CAR 145 Initial training is is now available at Sofema Online

About the training:
This course provides the delegates with a thorough understanding of CAR 145 and how to apply the regulations and requirements in a practical way within their respective companies. The training is specifically focused on the need for all CAR 145 stakeholders, whether focused on operator issues (AMO) or regulatory staff.
It will provide support for post holders and persons required to implement CAR 145 within their organisation. After completing the course, the participants will have a detailed knowledge of the following: Implementing Rules (IR), Acceptable Means of Compliance (AMC), & Guidance Material.
Price: 162.50 EUR (up to 40% off with a Multi-Courses/Users Discount is available)
Course type: Presentation without voice over
Duration: Equivalent to 3-day classroom training
What are the benefits of this training and what will the delegate learn?
>> Awareness of the structure, composition, and impact of GCAA CAR 145 Regulation
>> Understanding the Organisational Roles and Responsibilities Compliant with GCAA CAR 145
>> Understanding of the environment driving the 145 processes to focus your business decision-making process
>> The ability to consider changes in GCAA CAR 145 and how they impact your specific organisation
>> Confidence in full compliance and the ability to perceive opportunities to optimize
>> Detailed knowledge of the key components of GCAA CAR 145
>> The knowledge to be able to implement CAR 145 within an organisation
>> In-depth understanding of the interface between CAR 145 and CAR M, roles, responsibilities, and obligations
>> The ability to demonstrate CAR 145 functionality and avoid or mitigate problems
>> A detailed understanding of the CAR-145 Quality System – the difference between QA and QC roles and responsibilities
>> The ability to use the regulation to proactively manage full compliance within the Aircraft
>> Maintenance Organisation (AMO)
>> Understanding of the MORC process and how it is managed and controlled
Soft Copy of the material
>> Special offer for Groups of 3 or more: If minimum 3 delegates are registered together for a SOL online course, their nominated Course Leader / Administrator will be able to request a FOC soft copy of the training material.
>> Price drop of offline access to SOL training material: From 1 January 2023, SOL provides offline access to SOL course material for a nominal fee of €30 (instead of €125) per training day. Soft copy material requests are addressed at team@sassofia.com. More information
How to register?
Direct enrollment on the website is available on this page or by emailing team@sassofia.com to request details, payment instructions, and an enrollment form.
What’s more?
>> Existing customers are welcome to join the membership program – SOL Plus and enjoy a Welcome Gift of 50% off any single course of their choice + multiple discount opportunities.
>> Unlimited access to 300+ training programs for 1 year is available with the Freedom Pass (for individual clients) or a Corporate Freedom Pass (for the entire organisation)
