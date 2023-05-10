3D Mapping And Modeling Market Size Expected To Reach $12.85 Billion By 2027

3D Mapping And Modeling Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “3D Mapping And Modeling Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the 3d mapping and modeling market. As per TBRC’s 3d mapping and modeling market forecast, the 3d mapping and modeling market size is predicted to reach a value of $12.85 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 17.39 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the 3d mapping and modeling industry is due to the increasing availability of 3D content. North America region is expected to hold the largest 3d mapping and modeling market share. Major players in the 3d mapping and modeling industry include Vricon, Airbus Defense and Space, Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Trimble Inc., Intermap Technologies, ESRI Inc., Cybercity 3D Inc., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., Pixologic Inc.

3D Mapping And Modeling Market Segments

● By Type: 3D Mapping, 3D Modeling

● By Component: Software Tools, Services

● By Application: Projection Mapping, Maps And Navigation, Texture Mapping, Other Applications

● By End User: Building And Construction, Healthcare, Automotive, Defense, Gaming And Application, Entertainment, Other End User

● By Geography: The global 3d mapping and modeling industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

3D mapping and modeling refer to the process of creating a three-dimensional representation of an object using specialized software. 3D mapping and modeling use coordinate data that identifies the location of the horizontal and vertical points relative to a reference point.

