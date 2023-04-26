Diversity Leadership Forum Offers Mentoring & Skill Development for Diversity Professionals

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new cutting-edge online Diversity Leadership Forum will make it easier for diversity professionals to develop and enhance their skills, leadership and access mentoring support. Developed by Engage Mentoring and delivered in partnership with The Kaleidoscope Group, The Diversity Leadership Forum is a program that empowers diversity professionals to collaborate in a safe space with others working in the diversity sector. Together, they will co-host the Diversity Leadership Forum Launch Party to be held virtually on June 7, 2023 from 12-1pm ET. The session will serve as an introduction to the Diversity Leadership Forum intended for all DEI leaders who need mentorship as ongoing support for their roles. Interested attendees may register here. The event is offered at no cost, but space is limited!

The unique Forum offers opportunities for peer group mentorship and coaching, as well as 1:1 mentoring on a variety of topics. The program allows leaders to become part of a peer mentoring community to learn and grow as both a mentor and a mentee from others in the program. Members of the Forum will benefit from Engage Mentoring’s leading technology and The Kaleidoscope Group’s diversity, equity and inclusion and global business transformation leadership expertise. “Engage Mentoring is a technology platform that simplifies the mentoring process for participants and allows them to access critical relationships to develop skills, meet new people, and build lasting relationships,” explains Alison Martin, Managing Director of Engage Mentoring.

“As an executive leader in DEI, we know it is critical to have a strong network and access to other executive leaders to learn and grow from,” adds, Yalonda Brown, President of Diversity Initiatives at Engage Mentoring. “We are excited about the partnership with The Kaleidoscope Group because we are both able to work with companies of all sizes, not just enterprise, which means small and mid-size companies can now offer structured mentoring as a way to attract, retain, and develop talent.”

Chris Georgas, Chief Operating Officer for The Kaleidoscope Group will be one of the mentors for Forum participants. She said: “Diversity leaders are often working under incredible pressure in high profile roles in an ever-changing context to ensure their contributions bring value and sustainability to workplaces and communities everywhere. The Diversity Leadership Forum offers these key leaders an opportunity to easily access support and guidance to help build their capabilities and impact in a nurturing community. This excellent platform will ensure this important concept seamlessly becomes a reality.”

Additional details on the Diversity Leadership Forum can be found at www.engagementoring.com.

About Engage Mentoring

Engage Mentoring's mission is to transform cultures by leveraging software that provides access to meaningful relationships. We work with companies of all sizes and now offer leadership forums for professionals who work in the human resources and diversity space. Learn more at: www.engagementoring.com.

About The Kaleidoscope Group

The Kaleidoscope Group is a full-service diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) consulting firm. For more than 30 years, Kaleidoscope has helped organizations from all industries and sectors around the world embrace diversity, equity and inclusion as a key driver for success. The Kaleidoscope Group team utilizes proven models and approaches, but with a focus on providing tailored solutions designed to transform organizations. To learn more about The Kaleidoscope Group and its vision for unity, visit www.kgdiversity.com.