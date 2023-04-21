Artha Assisted Living, luxury senior care living in Gurgaon, India, adds Palliative care to its Elderly Care Services
Palliative Care at Artha provides comfort, dignity, and quality of life to elderly patients, irrespective of their health stage, ailment, illness, or disease.
Our Palliative Care team is dedicated to providing compassionate care to our elderly patients and ensuring they have a comfortable and peaceful end-of-life experience.”GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a study conducted by the Indian Journal of Palliative Care, only 1% of the population in India has access to palliative care. The need for palliative care has increased tremendously in India, with an ageing population and an increase in chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes. Artha Assisted Living recognizes the importance of providing holistic care to elderly patients and is proud to offer Palliative Care services.
— Vineet Jain, Founder, Artha Assisted Living
The Palliative Care team at Artha Assisted Living comprises doctors, nurses, social workers, and counsellors trained in providing compassionate care to elderly patients. The team works closely with the patient, family members, and caregivers to create a customized care plan that addresses the patient's physical, emotional, and spiritual needs.
The Palliative Care team at Artha Assisted Living also works closely with the patient's primary physician to ensure that the patient's pain and symptoms are managed effectively. The team supports the patient's family members and caregivers by offering counselling and emotional support.
"At Artha Assisted Living, we believe that every patient deserves to be treated with dignity and respect," says Vineet Jain. "Our Palliative Care team is dedicated to providing compassionate care to our elderly patients and ensuring they have a comfortable and peaceful end-of-life experience."
Artha Assisted Living's Palliative Care services are available to elderly patients staying at the facility for short or long-term stays, as well as those receiving care before and after surgery. Artha Assisted Living's Palliative Care services aim to minimize stress and pain and provide a smooth transition to normalcy, enabling patients to lead a more stress-free life.
According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), Palliative Care services are an essential component of health systems and can improve the quality of life of patients and their families. WHO recommends that Palliative Care services be integrated into health systems to ensure patients receive the care and support they need.
Artha Assisted Living is committed to providing holistic care to its elderly patients and believes that Palliative Care services are an essential part of this care. The facility's Palliative Care team works tirelessly to ensure patients receive the comfort, dignity, and quality of life they deserve.
Artha Assisted Living is a modern senior care home designed and custom-built for the elderly. The facility offers day-use facilities beyond independent and assisted living for elderly patients travelling for surgery or when the family is away. Artha Assisted Living's trained caregivers, and nurses operate the facilities 24x7, providing customized care plans, meals, and physiotherapy facilities to ensure a holistic approach to senior care.
Artha Assisted Living's focus on providing high-quality, patient-centric healthcare services have made it one of Gurgaon's most sought-after senior care facilities. With the addition of Palliative Care services, Artha Assisted Living is set to be one of the pioneers in providing holistic care to elderly patients in India.
For more information about Artha Assisted Living and its Palliative Care services, please visit https://arthaseniorcare.com/.
