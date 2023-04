Imani Films and Maverick Entertainment partner to release twisted crime drama "DIRT"

Official poster of the movie “DIRT” Scene from the movie “DIRT”, Brian G Thompson, as detective “Clutch” and Tyrone Betters as “DIRT” Actor Ronald Gamble as “Captain Marshall” Diajesma Orozco “Chardonnay” and Tyrone Betters as “Dirt” A “chaotic-funny” moment in the film

The gritty storyline revolves around five characters who form an unlikely alliance against a common enemy.

None of the characters are perfectly good or evil. They all have some dirt on them” — -Bryan G Thompson- Director

EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Media powerhouse Maverick Entertainment and production house Imani Films have released their newest venture, a crime with more twists and turns than an LA freeway. To save his kidnapped partner, a rogue detective “Clutch” must join forces with a career felon, his wife, and two girlfriends in order to bring down an organized crime syndicate.Director Bryan G Thompson confirms that Dirt is laced with underlying themes and messages. “This film is for people who like action, drama, and complex human relationships. It’s a story about perseverance, strength, female empowerment, and protecting a moral code under desperate situations”.Principal photography was completed in El Paso Texas, which Thompson. “This is actually the ninth movie I filmed all or in part in El Paso. The city always shows me love and I love it back! Cast for most of the lead roles and key crew positions were local. There was an energy on set that was always very animated and motivating”Audiences who have watched other Bryan G Thompson films will notice some familiar names and faces. “Dirt” features Sophia Knolton, known for "Christmas with the Carters", prominent Univision weatherman Aldo Acosta from “El Sueño” and “Rogue Cell 2”, "Valentine's Date" actress Kathy Thomas-Aldrich, Ronald Gamble from “Rogue Cell “ and “Christmas with the Carters” and "El Sueño" actress Diajesma Orozco. Other El Paso-based actors with breakout roles in the film include pro wrestler Frank Stone, Jorge Estrada, and Jesus Moralez. The title role “Dirt” is played by actor Tyrone Betters, known for his role in “A True Christmas”. It also stars Hollywood actor Jamal Woolard, best known for portraying rapper The Notorious B.I.G. in the film "Notorious", and in the Tupac Shakur biopic "All Eyez on Me".Early screenings and premiere events are quickly selling out. “This summer, the film will have sneak-preview premiere events in El Paso, Dallas, and Miami.” says Thompson. “After that, we will enter the film festival circuit until the film is officially released on digital platforms including Tubi, NBC Peacock, Fox Soul, Redbox, Vudu, Vizio, Roku, and IMDB TV.”Upcoming Events and Screenings:El PasoJune 3rd, 2023 7pmPremiere Cinemas at Bassett6101 Gateway Blvd W Suite 15El Paso, TX 79925DALLASJune 10th, 2023 7pmLook Cinemas12222 Merit Drive Suite 1700Dallas, TX 75251MIAMIJune 18th, 7pmSavor Cinema503 SE 6th StreetFort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Trailer of the film DIRT