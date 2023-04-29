Imani Films and Maverick Entertainment partner to release twisted crime drama "DIRT"
The gritty storyline revolves around five characters who form an unlikely alliance against a common enemy.
None of the characters are perfectly good or evil. They all have some dirt on them”EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Media powerhouse Maverick Entertainment and production house Imani Films have released their newest venture, a crime with more twists and turns than an LA freeway. To save his kidnapped partner, a rogue detective “Clutch” must join forces with a career felon, his wife, and two girlfriends in order to bring down an organized crime syndicate.
— -Bryan G Thompson- Director
Director Bryan G Thompson confirms that Dirt is laced with underlying themes and messages. “This film is for people who like action, drama, and complex human relationships. It’s a story about perseverance, strength, female empowerment, and protecting a moral code under desperate situations”.
Principal photography was completed in El Paso Texas, which Thompson. “This is actually the ninth movie I filmed all or in part in El Paso. The city always shows me love and I love it back! Cast for most of the lead roles and key crew positions were local. There was an energy on set that was always very animated and motivating”
Audiences who have watched other Bryan G Thompson films will notice some familiar names and faces. “Dirt” features Sophia Knolton, known for "Christmas with the Carters", prominent Univision weatherman Aldo Acosta from “El Sueño” and “Rogue Cell 2”, "Valentine's Date" actress Kathy Thomas-Aldrich, Ronald Gamble from “Rogue Cell “ and “Christmas with the Carters” and "El Sueño" actress Diajesma Orozco. Other El Paso-based actors with breakout roles in the film include pro wrestler Frank Stone, Jorge Estrada, and Jesus Moralez. The title role “Dirt” is played by actor Tyrone Betters, known for his role in “A True Christmas”. It also stars Hollywood actor Jamal Woolard, best known for portraying rapper The Notorious B.I.G. in the film "Notorious", and in the Tupac Shakur biopic "All Eyez on Me".
Early screenings and premiere events are quickly selling out. “This summer, the film will have sneak-preview premiere events in El Paso, Dallas, and Miami.” says Thompson. “After that, we will enter the film festival circuit until the film is officially released on digital platforms including Tubi, NBC Peacock, Fox Soul, Redbox, Vudu, Vizio, Roku, and IMDB TV.”
Upcoming Events and Screenings:
El Paso
June 3rd, 2023 7pm
Premiere Cinemas at Bassett
6101 Gateway Blvd W Suite 15
El Paso, TX 79925
DALLAS
June 10th, 2023 7pm
Look Cinemas
12222 Merit Drive Suite 1700
Dallas, TX 75251
MIAMI
June 18th, 7pm
Savor Cinema
503 SE 6th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
More information about Dirt is available on the Dirt The Movie Website.
Trailer of the film DIRT