<i>Aladdin Sane</i> 50th Anniversary - 15% off Prints!

20 Apr 2023

Aladdin Sane, the seminal album by David Bowie, turns 50 years old this week. In celebration, we are delighted to announce an exciting reader offer for Bowie fans, details of which can be found below.

Released on 19th April 1973, Bowie's sixth studio album builds on the glam rock sound of The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, but added a more experimental, avant-garde edge. The album's title, a pun on "A Lad Insane," reflects the album's themes of madness and alienation and the album's iconic cover art, featuring Bowie in his famous lightning bolt makeup, a continuation of the Ziggy Stardust persona, remains one of the most recognizable images in music history.

Moonage Daydream As Bowie explains in, most of the album's songs had been written during the Ziggy Stardust US tour of 1972 and were quickly assimilated into his concert set lists in 1973. The title track, with its iconic piano riff and Bowie's haunting vocals, became one of his most well-known, with other standout tracks including the glam rock-inspired 'The Jean Genie', the melancholic ballad 'Lady Grinning Soul', and 'Drive-In Saturday'.

The Moonage Daydream Collection Genesis is honoured to publish David Bowie and Mick Rock's official limited edition print series,. The prints are now in stock and we are celebrating the news of this anniversary with a special 15% subscriber offer.

This exclusive series introduces new photographic collages on fine art paper, along with rarely-seen artworks printed for the first time on high-gloss acrylic. Created exclusively for Genesis subscribers, we invite you to order from seven print editions, available with ash and oak framing.

