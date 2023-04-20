Issues of expansion of Turkmen-Israeli relations have been discussed

20/04/2023

138

Today, on April 20, 2023, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the Israeli delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel Eli Cohen. The Turkmen delegation was headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov.

The parties discussed issues of a political and diplomatic nature, touched upon cooperation within the framework of international structures. It was emphasized that Turkmenistan, steadily following its status of permanent neutrality, intends to continue interaction with Israel within the framework of peaceful and constructive initiatives.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R. Meredov noted that Turkmenistan welcomes the expansion of inter-parliamentary relations with the State of Israel. The need to strengthen the legal base for bilateral cooperation was expressed.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel stressed the importance of this visit and the commitment of the Israeli side to the development friendly relations with Turkmenistan in all areas of mutual interest.

The parties also considered the possibilities of expanding trade and economic ties by establishing direct contacts between the business communities of the two countries, as well as establishing intergovernmental and interdepartmental cooperation mechanisms.

During the meeting, the interest of the Turkmen side in the development of cooperation in the field of agriculture and water management, medicine, and innovative technologies was expressed.

It was noted that Israel is ready to share its experience with friendly Turkmenistan, including through the Agency for the Development of International Cooperation under the country's Foreign Ministry (Mashav).

The parties also discussed the possibilities of developing cultural and humanitarian ties.

As part of his visit to Ashgabat, Eli Cohen also took part in the opening ceremony of the new building of the Embassy of the State of Israel in Turkmenistan with the participation of the heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, representatives of the diplomatic corps in Ashgabat, the local Jewish community and the press.