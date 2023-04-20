Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,934 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,690 in the last 365 days.

A meeting was held on the implementation of the Framework Program for Cooperation between the Government of Turkmenistan and the UN in the field of sustainable development for 2021-2025

A meeting was held on the implementation of the Framework Program for Cooperation between the Government of Turkmenistan and the UN in the field of sustainable development for 2021-2025

20/04/2023

86

On April 20, 2023, a meeting of the Joint Steering Committee for the implementation of the Framework Program for Cooperation between the Government of Turkmenistan and the United Nations in the field of sustainable development for 2021-2025 was held in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The meeting was attended by the heads and employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, representatives of the relevant ministries and departments of the country, heads of the UN specialized agencies in Turkmenistan.

Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for the period 2021-2025 is one of the basic documents that determine the development of Turkmenistan's partnership with the UN and its agencies on a systematic basis, as well as based on medium-term and long-term programs and plans for joint activities.

During the meeting, issues of interaction between Turkmenistan and the UN and its institutions on such topical issues as security, ecological problems and environmental issues, food security, digitalization and data management, education, healthcare and others were considered and analyzed.

Also, representatives of international organizations and relevant ministries and departments of Turkmenistan made their presentations on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. An exchange of views took place on the Voluntary National Review.

You just read:

A meeting was held on the implementation of the Framework Program for Cooperation between the Government of Turkmenistan and the UN in the field of sustainable development for 2021-2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more