Issues of preventive diplomacy discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

20/04/2023

Today, on April 20, 2023, in the building of the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov and the Acting Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA), Assistant Secretary General for Europe, Central Asia, North and South America Miroslav Jenca.

During the meeting, it was especially emphasized that Turkmenistan is committed to a strategic partnership with the United Nations and its specialized agencies.

The parties discussed specific issues on the bilateral agenda of Turkmenistan with the Regional Center. An exchange of views took place on a number of priority areas of cooperation, including those concerning the mechanisms of multilateral preventive diplomacy. In this context, the importance of the initiatives of the Central Asian Women’s Dialogue and the Academy of Preventive Diplomacy was noted.

The Turkmen side expressed the opinion on the need to build the capacity of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia. In this context, the idea was put forward to create a dialogue of the youth of Central Asia in the name of peace.