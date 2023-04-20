Fatal New Bedford Fire Under Investigation 

NEW BEDFORD — A fire at a New Bedford home today claimed one person’s life and injured three others, said New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger, New Bedford Police Chief Paul J. Oliveira, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn, III.

“This is a devastating tragedy for a whole family,” said Chief Kruger. “Our thoughts are with them and their loved ones right now.”

The New Bedford Fire Department responded to a single-family home at 260 Chestnut St. following 9-1-1 calls at about 1:40 pm. On arrival, they encountered heavy fire showing from the upper story. Firefighters used ground ladders to make entry through windows and up an interior stairway. They rescued one man and one woman, both of whom were older adults. Both victims were transported to a hospital for medical care; the man was pronounced deceased while the woman is in critical condition.

Two other adults were able to escape the building and were also transported for medical care. The home had working smoke alarms, which may have helped prevent an even greater tragedy.

“We don’t yet know exactly how this fire started, but we do know that most fire deaths take place at home,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “In addition to working smoke alarms, every household should have a home escape plan. Create a plan that includes two ways out, and practice both of them so you know what to do and where to go in an emergency. Remember that older adults face the greatest risk of death or serious injury in a fire and may need assistance getting out quickly.”

The fire does not appear suspicious but the exact origin and cause are under investigation by the New Bedford Fire Department, New Bedford Police Department, the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

