Investor Alert: Phantomgap and IOS Investments Limited

CANADA, April 20 - Released on April 20, 2023

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) warns investors of the online entities Phantomgap and IOS Investments Limited.

"In recent years, we have seen an increase in the number of unregistered online platforms that purport to sell investment opportunities," FCAA Executive Director of the Securities Division Dean Murrison said. "It's important that residents are aware that this type of opportunity may not be safe. Registration with the FCAA as required by legislation means that an investment seller has been vetted by regulators."

These entities claim to offer Saskatchewan residents an opportunity to invest in cryptocurrencies and contracts for differences through the website https://www phantomgap com (this url has been manually altered so as not to be interactive).

Neither Phantomgap nor IOS Investments Limited are registered to trade or sell securities or derivatives in Saskatchewan. The FCAA cautions investors and consumers not to send money to companies that are not registered in Saskatchewan, as they may not be legitimate businesses.

If you have invested with Phantomgap or IOS Investments Limited or anyone claiming to be acting on their behalf, contact the FCAA's Securities Division at 306-787-5936.

In Saskatchewan, individuals or companies need to be registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives. The registration provisions of The Securities Act, 1988 and accompanying regulations are intended to ensure that only honest and knowledgeable people are registered to sell securities and that their businesses are financially stable.

Tips to protect yourself:

Always verify that the person or company is registered to sell or advise about securities or derivatives. To check registration, visit The Canadian Securities Administrators' National Registration Search.

Know exactly what you are investing in. Make sure you understand how the investment, product, or service works.

Get a second opinion and seek professional advice about the investment.

Do not allow unknown or unverified individuals to remotely access your computer.

For more information, contact:

Margherita VittorelliFinancial and Consumer Affairs AuthorityReginaPhone: 306-798-4160Email: margherita.vittorelli2@gov.sk.ca