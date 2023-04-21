Montrose Med Spa Houston Announces Grand Opening – April 2023

Join Montrose Medspa on Friday April 21st #TotalToneUp Bus Tour at the Rustic Uptown w/ Emsculpt & Emface - Bus Tour
Grand Opening Welcome Reception at The Rustic Uptown Post Oak w/ drinks, prizes, and Emsculpt/EmFace #TotalToneUp Bus Tour with complimentary services
"I WOULD LIVE HERE IF I COULD!" It’s so welcoming and like you’re at home while getting treatments! All I know is my body looks fitter & my skin looks tighter than before I had 3 kids!”
— ALLYSA BROWN
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston announces the Grand Opening of Montrose MedSpa located at 2505 Dunlavy Houston Texas, 77006 on April 21st, 2023, and the 2023 #EMFACETHENATION #TotalToneUp Bus Tour. In honor of the grand opening, [the MedSpa] owners Maricela and Shawn Singh are hosting a welcome and pre-party at Houston’s Uptown Location of ‘The Rustic’ located at 1121 Uptown Park Boulevard #STE 4 Houston, TX 77056. The Spa touts the arrival of exclusive treatments and medical machines such as EmSculpt Neo and EmFace as well as many other exclusive services and treatments.
At the event, clients and guests will receive complimentary consultations, complimentary food & drinks and exclusive EVENT ONLY discounts and raffle prizes including tickets to up-and-coming concerts and more! The event is also the kickoff to the 2023 #EMFACETHENATION #TotalToneUp Bus Tour – where clients can experience services on location inside the party bus.
The latest technology offered through machines like EmSculpt NEO and EmFace, offered for a free trial at the event, is in high demand. Using radiofrequency heating, EmSulpt NEO raises muscle temperature quickly by several degrees – and, in less than 4 minutes, subcutaneous fat temperatures reach levels that can remove fat from the body.
EmSculpt NEO uses an applicator which simultaneously emits synchronized RF and HIFEM+ energies. Clinical studies showed on average a 30% reduction in subcutaneous fat and also on average a 25% growth in muscle volume while using the machine.
EmFace - is the first device on the market utilizing the simultaneous application of both the Synchronized RF and HIFES energies. Synchronized RF remodels & smooths skin by heating the dermis and increasing the levels of collagen and elastin fibers. While the HIFES technology restores & elevates support of facial tissues by selectively contracting muscles and increasing density & quality of muscle structure. No surgery and no needles!
About Montrose MedSpa: Opening its doors to the public on April 20th, 2023, Montrose Med Spa offers luxurious treatments, healing therapies, medical aesthetics, friendly, gracious service, and the cleanest products possible in a design-forward environment. Services include: body sculpting and contouring with EMSCULPT NEO & EMFACE, Fillers, RHA, Juvéderm, and Restylane treatments, Dysport & Botox, Facials and Face treatments such as ZO Medical Grade Skin Care, HydraFacial for face, back, booty, neck, décolleté and scalp, skin pen, micro needling, and more!
