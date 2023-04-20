Medicinal Genomics to Host CannMed 23 Innovation & Investment Summit, May 15-17, at Marco Island, FL

Premier science conference expands to add investment component alongside the latest advances in medicinal plant science, medicine, safety, and cultivation

BEVERLY, MA, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Medicinal Genomics Corp. (MGC), a pioneer in harnessing genomics to improve the agricultural productivity, safety, and transparency of medicinal plants, today announced its hosting of the CannMed 23 Innovation & Investment Summit, the industry’s premier science conference, May 15-17 at the JW Marriott Resort, Marco Island, FL.

In addition to its independently curated presentations, this year’s exclusive, invitation-only event features immersive day-long workshops in laboratory safety, cultivation, and capital markets, plus a medical practicum offering CME credit to healthcare professionals. Fittingly, there will also be a tribute to honor the life and work of Professor Raphael Mechoulam, who passed away recently. Mechoulam was a mentor and friend of MGC, and as a co-founding advisor of CannMed, was instrumental in its growth and success.

“CannMed has always been the premier forum for announcing the latest advances in medicinal plant science, and we are honored once again to be able to fulfill that function,” said Brendan McKernan, Medicinal Genomics CEO. “As usual, the work being presented this year has been chosen for its relevance and impact, far-reaching scope and implications. Attendees will hear about new work from scientists, clinicians, industry-leading cultivators and lab owners, and financiers who are defining the trajectory of this industry. We applaud their hard work, share their commitment, and welcome them all to CannMed 23.”

CannMed 23’s speakers include Capital Markets workshop leader, David Traylor, Sr., Managing Director of Golden Eagle Partners; Dr. Bonni Goldstein, Medical Director, Canna-Centers, a developer and leader of the Medical Practicum; CannMed Advisory Board Members Ethan Russo, M.D., Founder/CEO of CReDO Science; Michael Straumietis, founder and CEO, Advanced Nutrients; George Fernandez, founder and CEO of Modern Canna Labs; Kevin McKernan, founder and CSO, Medicinal Genomics; and Professor Lumír Ondřej Hanuš, and Dedi Meiri, Ph.D., two world-class scientists who studied under Professor Mechoulam.

The entire 2023 program consists of more than 50 presenters, each selected through a rigorous abstract selection process, whose submissions were vetted by an independent advisory board. Presenters’ expertise is divided into four broad categories: Science, Medicine, Safety and Cultivation, and is attracting attendees from all over the world, including participants from Morocco, South Africa, Peru, Poland, Switzerland, Israel, Canada, Australia and the Caribbean.

For the first time, CannMed 23 will also offer a capital markets workshop with access to some of the most influential and active investors in medical cannabis. That medicinal emphasis will also be reflected in the day-long medical practicum program option for healthcare professionals who want to earn continuing medical education credits (CMEs).

A complete list of CannMed’s confirmed speakers and Advisory Board members can be found here. More information, a conference and workshop schedule, as well as videos of previous CannMed presentations, can all be found at https://cannmedevents.com/.

About Medicinal Genomics Corporation

Medicinal Genomics Corporation is a pioneer in leveraging genomics to build a stronger scientific foundation for cultivating medicinal plants and their extracts. The company’s unmatched expertise in genetic science helps cultivators, dispensaries and testing laboratories characterize, understand, and ensure the safety, quality, and consistency of their products so patients and consumers can have confidence in what they’re buying. To support their mission, Medicinal Genomics also produces CannMed, an annual gathering of cannabis leaders dedicated to the scientific advancement of the industry. For more information, please visit www.medicinalgenomics.com.

