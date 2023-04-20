Submit Release
Lake Rd between Orchard Rd and Greenbush Rd, Charlotte

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Lake Road in Charlotte will be closed between Orchard Rd and Greenbush Rd due to a traffic accident.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

Thank you,

Pam

 

Pam Knox

PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

Lake Rd between Orchard Rd and Greenbush Rd, Charlotte

