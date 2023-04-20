Lake Rd between Orchard Rd and Greenbush Rd, Charlotte

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Lake Road in Charlotte will be closed between Orchard Rd and Greenbush Rd due to a traffic accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

