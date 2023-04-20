Maryland State Police Conduct Traffic Stop On Person Of Interest In New Jersey Homicide Investigation

April 20, 2023

(BALTIMORE, MD) – Maryland State Police conducted a high risk felony traffic stop on a person of interest in a homicide investigation in Roselle, New Jersey.

The person of interest is identified as Everoy J. Morrison, 44, of Roselle, New Jersey. Morrison was the operator of a 2019 silver BMW 750 with a New Jersey registration, which was reported stolen. He was arrested on charges related to the stolen vehicle.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m. yesterday, officers from the Roselle Police Department contacted Maryland State Police regarding a homicide investigation in New Jersey. The investigation involved a stolen vehicle from a residence in Roselle, New Jersey where the owner and her daughter were found deceased.

An hour after the lookout was received, troopers located the stolen vehicle on Bel Air Road, near I-695 in Baltimore County. Troopers from the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack conducted a high risk felony traffic stop on the stolen vehicle. The driver was taken into police custody without incident.. He is currently in Baltimore County Detention Center awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

Troopers on the scene were assisted by Baltimore County Police. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit continues the investigation in coordination with the Roselle Police Department in New Jersey. The Union County Prosecutors Office Homicide Task Force is leading the homicide investigation.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

###

