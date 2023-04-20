Florida Highway Patrol Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit Conducts Unannounced Brake Check Inspections Statewide

April 20, 2023





MADISON, Fla. – Yesterday, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Office of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) concluded a statewide unannounced brake check operation in support of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) “Operation Airbrake” program.

Operation Airbrake is dedicated to improving commercial vehicle brake safety throughout North America by reducing the number of highway crashes caused by faulty braking systems on commercial vehicles.

As part of FHP’s public safety mission, CVE Troopers routinely conduct inspections to ensure commercial vehicles traveling Florida roadways operate safely without causing harm to those who drive them or others on the road.

“The men and women of the CVE unit dedicate themselves to preventing commercial vehicle crashes caused by equipment failure or damage,” said Chief Jeff Dixon, FHP Chief of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement. “One way to ensure fewer crashes is to proactively work with drivers to check that their vehicle is safe for travel.”

A total of 550 commercial vehicles checked during yesterday’s operation were subject to Level 1 inspections, including an examination of the vehicle’s brakes, tire pressure, load security, lights, logbook, and driver license. Commercial vehicles not meeting inspection standards were classified as “out of service” until the operator made appropriate repairs.

Commercial vehicles are essential to ensuring the supply chain in Florida is met, and members of the FHP CVE unit diligently work with drivers to reduce the number of crashes and hazards that are caused by equipment failure or damage, while also working with the public to educate and raise awareness during statewide campaigns such as “Share the Road.”

To find out more about the FHP Office of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, visit its webpage: Office of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement – Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (flhsmv.gov)

To find out more about CVSA’S Operation Airbrake, visit its website: https://www.cvsa.org/programs/operation-airbrake/

