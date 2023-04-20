Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,162 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,672 in the last 365 days.

S.D. Highway 47 Closure Planned North of Hoven

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, April 20, 2023

Contact: John Villbrandt, Mobridge Area Engineer, 605-845-3844

 

HOVEN, S.D. – On Monday, April 24, 2023, S.D. Highway 47 will be closed for the planned construction from the S.D. Highway 20 junction, north to the U.S. Highway 12 junction. This project includes grading, box culvert replacement, and interim surfacing.

Find additional information about this featured project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/walworth-county-pcn-00xm.

The contractor for this $15.8 million project is Central Specialties, Inc. of Alexandria, MN. The project completion date is Oct. 27, 2023.

 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

You just read:

S.D. Highway 47 Closure Planned North of Hoven

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more