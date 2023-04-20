S.D. Highway 47 Closure Planned North of Hoven

For Immediate Release: Thursday, April 20, 2023



Contact: John Villbrandt, Mobridge Area Engineer, 605-845-3844

HOVEN, S.D. – On Monday, April 24, 2023, S.D. Highway 47 will be closed for the planned construction from the S.D. Highway 20 junction, north to the U.S. Highway 12 junction. This project includes grading, box culvert replacement, and interim surfacing.

Find additional information about this featured project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/walworth-county-pcn-00xm.

The contractor for this $15.8 million project is Central Specialties, Inc. of Alexandria, MN. The project completion date is Oct. 27, 2023.

