S.D. Highway 52 Construction Project to Begin in Yankton

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Contact:  Greg Rothschadl, Kevin Heiman, or Nathan Schulte at 605-668-2929

 

YANKTON, S.D. – On Monday, April 24, 2023, road construction begins on S.D. Highway 52 from S.D. Highway 50 to ten miles southeast to Summit Street in Yankton.

Work includes shoulder widening, guardrail work, pipe extensions, concrete pavement repair, curb and gutter repair, cold milling, and asphalt concrete surfacing. Work will begin at the Highway 52 and Highway 50 intersection, progressing southeast toward Yankton. Work in the two-lane areas will be completed with the use of flaggers and pilot cars while work in the five-lane areas will include lane closures. Stop sign closures will be used for bridge repair. Road work throughout this area is estimated to last five months. Access to residences and adjacent property will be maintained for local traffic.

Central Specialties, Inc. of Alexandria, MN is the prime contractor of the $15 million project. The overall completion date for this construction project is Nov. 17, 2023.

Find additional information about this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/yankton-highway52-pcn-05et.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

S.D. Highway 52 Construction Project to Begin in Yankton

