FW: I-91SB

From: Beaudet, Roger <Roger.Beaudet@vermont.gov>

Sent: Thursday, April 20, 2023 5:45 AM

To: AOT - Road Closures <Aot.RoadClosures@vermont.gov>

Subject: I-91SB

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-91SB Rockingham between exits 6 & 5 is closed to all traffic due to a disabled TT unit in the single-lane portion of the construction site. Expect delays or seek an alternate route.

