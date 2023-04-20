FW: I-91SB

There were 2,165 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,620 in the last 365 days.
Sent: Thursday, April 20, 2023 5:45 AM
Subject: I-91SB
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-91SB Rockingham between exits 6 & 5 is closed to all traffic due to a disabled TT unit in the single-lane portion of the construction site. Expect delays or seek an alternate route.
