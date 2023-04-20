Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,165 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,620 in the last 365 days.

FW: I-91SB

 

 

From: Beaudet, Roger <Roger.Beaudet@vermont.gov>
Sent: Thursday, April 20, 2023 5:45 AM
To: AOT - Road Closures <Aot.RoadClosures@vermont.gov>
Subject: I-91SB

 

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-91SB Rockingham between exits 6 & 5 is closed to all traffic due to a disabled TT unit in the single-lane portion of the construction site. Expect delays or seek an alternate route.

 

 

 

Roger Beaudet | VTrans TMC

Vermont Agency of Transportation

Transportation Management Center (TMC)

2178 Airport Rd Unit A | Barre, VT 05641

802-828-2648 TMC | 802-595-4457 Cell

roger.beaudet@vermont.gov

 

 

You just read:

FW: I-91SB

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more