Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,138 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,448 in the last 365 days.

California Supreme Court rejects challenge to Newsom’s CARE Court plan to address mental illness

The state Supreme Court declined Wednesday to block a law sponsored by Gov. Gavin Newsom requiring thousands of mentally ill Californians to accept court-ordered treatment, a program that disability-rights groups said would force people into care arbitrarily and violate their privacy and autonomy.

You just read:

California Supreme Court rejects challenge to Newsom’s CARE Court plan to address mental illness

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more