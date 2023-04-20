Attorney General Bailey Obtains Judgment Against Laclede County Car Dealership

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - In an effort to protect consumers, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that his office has obtained a judgment for $27,000 against Var-iety Auto’s, LLC, a defunct car dealership formerly of Lebanon, Missouri. Attorney General Bailey sought the judgment in an attempt to recoup losses for Missourians who purchased cars and never received certificates of title or promised warranty work. The judgment covers the losses for eight such drivers. In the course of the investigation and litigation, the Attorney General’s Office also persuaded a third party to relinquish certificates of title for five additional drivers.

“As Attorney General, I will always work to hold those who attempt to rip off innocent Missourians accountable,” said Attorney General Bailey. “This result is a testament to the diligent work my Consumer Protection Unit puts in to protect consumers throughout the state.”

The dealership was owned by Marcus Hill, who is currently incarcerated in the Laclede County Jail on 13 felony counts of unlawful business practices brought by the Attorney General’s Office. This judgment is in connection to the aforementioned charges.

General Bailey reminds the public that the charges in the complaint are allegations only. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Missourians who believe they may have been victims of a car dealer scam are encouraged to file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

The judgment can be read here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2023-04-18-default-judgment-var-iety-autos(13973117-2).pdf?sfvrsn=560dd49d_2

