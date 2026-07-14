Attorney General Hanaway Announces Proactive Human Trafficking Operation Removes Predators from Taney County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Attorney General Hanaway, in partnership with the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, Taney County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Missouri Information Analysis Center, Our Rescue, and Pathways Project Coalition of the Ozarks announced a demand reduction operation in Taney County on June 10, 2026. The operation resulted in the arrest of individuals and is part of ongoing efforts to disrupt human trafficking, while raising awareness that buyers fuel the demand.

“Targeting those who purchase commercial sex not only gets predators out of our communities but also keeps them away from victims of human trafficking,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “My office will continue to track down traffickers and buyers, to bring them to justice, as well as recovering those who are being exploited.”

The operation yielded the following arrests:

Clarence Wayne Haney — Enticement of a Child, Patronizing Prostitution, Supplying Liquor to a Minor (held with no bond)

— Enticement of a Child, Patronizing Prostitution, Supplying Liquor to a Minor (held with no bond) Nick E. Ward — Patronizing Prostitution, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia (held with no bond)

Patronizing Prostitution, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia (held with no bond) David Benton Dennis — Patronizing Prostitution, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (held with no bond)

— Patronizing Prostitution, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (held with no bond) Jason Wayne Still — Patronizing Prostitution (bond set at $50,000)

— Patronizing Prostitution (bond set at $50,000) Bryan Justin Mason — Patronizing Prostitution (bond set at $50,000)

— Patronizing Prostitution (bond set at $50,000) Desmond Jerome Melton — Patronizing Prostitution (bond set at $50,000)

— Patronizing Prostitution (bond set at $50,000) Brandon Blake — Patronizing Prostitution (bond set at $50,000)

— Patronizing Prostitution (bond set at $50,000) Reginald Dean Kelley — Patronizing Prostitution (bond set at $25,000)

“This operation plays a vital role in protecting our communities. Buyers fuel the demand that traffickers exploit, and holding those who purchase commercial sex accountable helps disrupt that cycle. By targeting the demand, we protect vulnerable individuals, deter exploitation, and make communities safer for everyone,” said Diana Haines, Director of Anti-Trafficking Operations at the Attorney General’s Office.

Missouri House Bill 2273, signed into law by Governor Mike Kehoe on April 7, 2026, includes several provisions relating to the offenses of patronizing prostitution and prostitution demand (Section 567.030 and 610.131). Effective August 28, 2026, this bill increases the penalty for patronizing prostitution form a class B misdemeanor to a class E felony, unless the person patronized is 15-17 years old then it is a class D felony.

“Proud of the work put in by Taney and Stone County Investigators! Their proactive approach to fight human trafficking makes a positive impact in the area we live in!” said Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader.

Attorney General Hanaway reminds the public that the charges against these individuals are allegations and, as in all criminal cases, the defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.

If you believe that you have identified someone in a trafficking situation, alert law enforcement immediately, call 911 if someone is in immediate danger, or report via the Simply Report App, website at www.SimplyReport.com, or call 1-833-5-BESAFE (1-833-523-7233) available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.