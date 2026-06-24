Missouri Attorney General Hanaway Leads Multi-State Effort to Protect Election Integrity Laws

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway led a coalition of 23 states in filing an amicus brief in the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals to protect the integrity of our nation’s elections. This action, filed in support of Indiana’s voter ID law, seeks to preserve the constitutional rights of states to enact election integrity measures.

“We will stand against any effort seeking to undermine the integrity and security of American elections. Requiring government-issued photo ID is a commonsense safeguard that strengthens confidence in our elections and ensures votes are lawfully cast,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “We have a strong interest in protecting our elections and must not wait for fraud to occur before acting. These laws are designed to preserve secure, accurate, and trustworthy elections while maintaining access for every eligible voter.”

Passed in 2025, Indiana’s Senate Bill 10 (Public Law 70), prohibits individuals from using certain nongovernment IDs to prove their identity for voting. On April 14, 2026, U.S. District Court Judge Richard Young temporarily blocked the ban, ruling that the law violates the Constitution’s right to vote.

Missouri urges the Seventh Circuit to reverse Judge Young’s legally erroneous ruling that struck down Indiana’s commonsense voter ID measure. This decision disregards a prior decision by the U.S. Supreme Court upholding Indiana’s voter-ID law.

“The Constitution clearly vests the authority to set rules for elections with the people’s elected representatives in state legislatures,” said Solicitor General Lou Capozzi. “Missouri is seeking to protect that authority from judges who insert their own policy preferences into elections.”

Attorneys General from the following states joined the Missouri-led filing: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

The full brief can be read here.