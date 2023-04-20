Submit Release
Webinar: Data Entry of Students Experiencing Homelessness

Join the Maine Department of Education (DOE) McKinney-Vento Specialist Amelia Lyons Rukema and Data Quality Training Alexandra Cookson, for an interactive webinar about ensuring accurate reporting of students experiencing homelessness.

The webinar will be recorded and posted to the Webinars and Presentations page on the Helpdesk Website. It may take a few days to get the recording posted, however, it will be available as soon as possible.

Homeless Data Entry Webinar:

April 25 at 11:00 am

Join the Live event here No registration is required to join. The Join Live event link will be active on the date and time of the webinar. If this webinar is canceled, there will be a notice posted on the Helpdesk Website at the top of the page.

Presenting: Amelia Lyons Rukema, Maine DOE McKinney-Vento Specialist

For questions about data reporting webinars please contact Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov

