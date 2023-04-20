Dr. Anne Marie Albano, Ph.D., ABPP - Co-founder and Chief Medical Advisor
Lumate Health Launches Expert Evidence-Based Teletherapy Practice for Teen Anxiety in Florida
I am thrilled that we can take the decades of experience we all have had in perfecting CBT for anxiety and provide Florida with some of the most highly-trained and equipped clinicians anywhere”
— Dr. Anne Marie Albano
FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumate Health, a teletherapy practice focused on treating teen anxiety, is proud to announce its recent launch in Florida. Florida’s teenagers and their families immediately have more options for effective, evidence-based, personalized care. Lumate’s clinical leadership helped architect and run specialized anxiety services for teens at Columbia University Medical Center, UCLA and The University of Pennsylvania. Lumate’s commitment to quality evidence-based cognitive behavioral therapy (“CBT”), combined with its proprietary digital technology platform, offers Florida families one of the most effective treatments for adolescent anxiety and related disorders.
Teens today are reporting unprecedented levels of stress and anxiety. According to the National Institutes of Health, over 30% of teens in the US suffer from some form of anxiety disorder. Yet, access to effective mental health treatment is limited for many in need, particularly in rural areas.
"I am personally thrilled that we can take the decades of experience we all have had in perfecting CBT for anxiety and provide Florida, the state where I spent my own anxiety-ridden adolescence and college years, with some of the most highly-trained and equipped clinicians anywhere," said Dr. Anne Marie Albano, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Advisor of Lumate Health. “We only hire, then train and then certify highly qualified, master's level therapists and give them access to technology and tools that are inaccessible to many."
CBT is designed to help teens identify thoughts and behaviors that maintain their anxiety and develop effective coping strategies to take control of their lives. Lumate's experienced therapists work closely with each teenager to create a customized treatment plan that addresses their individual needs. Lumate’s digital delivery platform allows the therapist to meet the teenager where they are located, thereby making it more accessible.
"Our mission at Lumate is to offer more high-quality mental health treatment," said Dr. Michael Detweiler, Executive Clinical Director of Lumate Florida. "We know that anxiety can be a debilitating condition, and we are proud to offer an innovative teletherapy program that can help teens manage their symptoms and improve their quality of life."
Lumate's teen anxiety treatment program is now available to residents of Florida.
