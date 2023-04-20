Meeting Notice: Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners To Meet Thursday, April 27th, 2023

April 20, 2023

Annapolis, MD – The Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners will meet on Thursday April 27th, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Maryland Department of Agriculture. Agenda items include general board business and a update on current legislative matters. For more information please contact the Board’s Executive Director Nathaniel Boan at 410-841-5862. or Nathaniel.Boan@maryland.gov.