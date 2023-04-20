West TN Lane Closures April 19-26, 2023

To subscribe to the TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES in the message body.

Wednesday, April 19 through Wednesday, April 26: There will be possible DAYTIME lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings and guardrail repair on an as needed basis. There will also be NIGHTTIME lane closures for guardrail repair at various locations throughout the 21 counties.

District 47 - West TN – Northern



CARROLL COUNTY, SR-76 (US-79): The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, noise wall and paving on US 79 (SR 76) from west of Cades-Atwood Road in Gibson County to east of SR 77 in Carroll County will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Beginning July 19, 2022, Hwy 220/Church St. in Atwood, TN will be closed for 0.4 of a mile just South of Cannon Dr. to just north of Glover St. to install a box culvert across the existing road.

Beginning Monday, October 24, 2022, Barker Rd. will be permanently closed for the intersection of the new SR 76 construction, just north of Mt. Olive M.B. Church. Detour following Jax Road will be provided for the duration of the project.

Beginning Monday, November 28, 2022, Oasis Road in Carroll County will be closed until it is relocated in Summer 2023. Jax Road will remain open during this time.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over SR 104 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



Restrictions: Beginning April 10, 2023, eastbound outside lane will be closed from LM 4.2 to

LM 5.3 on US 412 (SR 20).

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over the North Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Beginning April 10, 2023, Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction and a 5’ shoulder. Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

GIBSON COUNTY, INTERSECTION AT HWY 45 AND HWY 70/79: Wednesday, January 18 through Friday, April 28: The upgrade of the traffic signal at the intersection of HWY 45 north and southbound and Hwy 70/79 east and westbound will cause intermittent lane closures through



HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

Tuesday, July 6, 2021: Old Jackson Road closed between North Broadway Road and Thomas Road. Detour routes will be posted.

Restrictions: Beginning Monday January 16, 2023: US 412: East and westbound traffic from

LM 8.4 to LM 9.5 will be reduced to one lane for the placement of barrier rail for shoulder tie in’s on SR 459.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from West of SR 21 to US-51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.



Beginning Thursday, September 16, 2021: Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH in the NBL from LM 21.8 to LM 24.0 & LM 21.0 to LM 26.45 and 45 MPH in the SBL from LM 30.1 to LM 26.55 &

LM 26.0 to LM 24.45.

Monday, May 2, 2022: Section Line Road north from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road will be closed. Claude Tucker Road north from Cloys Road to Section Line Road will be closed. Detour routes are posted.

Restrictions: Beginning Monday, October 3, 2022: US 51 southbound traffic is detoured at

LM 25.5 onto the new I-69 ramps for a short distance and then shifted back on to US 51. US 51 northbound traffic is reduced to one lane prior to the US 45/Section Line Road interchange and is detoured on to SR 214. Traffic remains on SR 214 and is merged back on to US 51 just south of South Fulton. Detour routes are posted. Additionally, a truck detour route is posted from US 51 to SR 22 towards Martin, then from SR 22 to US 45 towards South Fulton.

OBION COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51 ): Grading, drainage and paving on at the intersection of Wynridge Street/Gates Drive (LM 11.42).



Restrictions: Beginning Sunday, February 5 through Sunday, April 30: SR 3 (US 51) north and southbound traffic will be reduced to a 12’ traveling lane with a 1’ shoulder.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, SR-43 : Miscellaneous safety improvements on SR 43 from near the Middle Fork Obion River Bridge to near White Clay Road.

BENTON, DYER, and OBION: There will be possible DAYTIME mobile lane closures on various state routes. One lane will remain open at all times for crack sealing on various State Routes.



CARROLL, DYER, LAKE, and OBION COUNTIES: There will be possible DAYTIME and NIGHTTIME mobile lane closures on various state routes. One lane will remain open at all times for relensing and replacement of snowplowable markers on various State Routes.



District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern



HAYWOOD, MADISON and HENDERSON COUNTIES: Wednesday, April 19 through Friday,

April 21, AND Monday, April 24 through Friday, April 28, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible DAYTIME lane closures at various locations on I-40 from MM 43.11-MM 119.58 for in place paving.

HARDIN COUNTY, US 64 (SR-15): The repair of the bridge on US 64 (SR 15) over the Tennessee River (LM 6.29) will have intermittent inside and outside lane closures for east and westbound traffic throughout the project.

Restrictions: Beginning Monday, January 16, 2023: There is an 11’ width restriction in both directions.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, I-40: The grading, drainage, and paving on I-40 at the US 70 (SR 1) entrance and exit ramps (Exit 66).



Wednesday, April 19 through Wednesday, April 26: There are no scheduled closures.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, (SR-1): The eastbound lane on SR 1 will be closed from LM 19.0 to LM 20.0 with a temporary traffic signal in place for bridge repairs. Additionally, temporary lane closures will occur on SR 1 from LM 19.0 to LM 24.5 for bridge repair work as required. One lane will remain open at all times.



MADISON COUNTY, I-40 : The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and noise walls, ITS and paving on I-40 from west of US 412 (SR 20, Hollywood Drive) to west of the US 45 Bypass (SR 186).



Wednesday, April 19 through Wednesday, April 26, 7:00 a.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from east of MM 76.0 (Exit 76) to east of MM 80.0 for equipment mobilization and Phase II widening work.

Sunday, April 23 through Tuesday, April 25, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from east of MM 76.0 (Exit 76) to east of MM 80.0 for removal of Phase 2 barrier rail.

Restrictions: Beginning July 2022: There is an 11’ width restriction east and westbound on I-40 from MM 76.9 to MM 82.3 with no shoulder. Speed limit is reduced to 65 MPH on I-40 eastbound from MM 75.2 to MM 76.9 and 55 MPH from MM 76.9 to MM 79.9. Speed limit is reduced to

55 MPH I-40 westbound from MM 82.3 to MM 78.4.

Beginning November 15, 2022: The inside lanes of SR 20 (US 412/Hollywood) both east and westbound from west of the Exit 79 interchange to east of the Exit 79 interchange are closed for bridge work.

LOOK AHEAD: Wednesday, April 26 through Wednesday, May 3, 7:00 a.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from east of MM 76.0 (Exit 76) to east of MM 80.0 for equipment mobilization and Phase II widening work.



Sunday, April 30 through Tuesday, May 2, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from east of MM 76.0 (Exit 76) to east of MM 80.0 for milling and paving work.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40 : The grading, drainage and paving with Portland Cement Concrete on I-40 (Exit 93) at the SR 152 (Law Road) interchange.



Wednesday, April 19 through Wednesday, April 26, 7:00 a.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be flaggers present intermittently on the eastbound “on” ramp at Exit 93 as well as flaggers present on Law Rd near the ramp going both directions. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

LOOK AHEAD:



Wednesday, April 26 through Wednesday, May 3, 7:00 a.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be flaggers present intermittently on the eastbound “on” ramp at Exit 93 as well as flaggers present on Law Rd near the ramp going both directions. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

MADISON COUNTY SR-43: The improvement of the intersection on US 45 (SR 43) at Green Valley Farms will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times. Motorists should watch for equipment entering the roadway.



Beginning April 3, 2023: Both inside lanes of SR 43 will be closed at the intersection of Green Valley Farms. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

MADISON COUNTY SR-223: Grading, drainage and paving on a S. I. A. route supporting Hwy 223 East side (SR 223 & Fiberglass Road) may cause temporary lane closures. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.



MCNAIRY COUNTY, SR-15: The grading, drainage, and paving on US 64 (SR 15) for a S.I.A. route supporting Tyson Hatchery may cause temporary lane closures. Motorists should watch for equipment entering the roadway.



District 49 - West TN–Southwest



LAUDERDALE COUNTY, US-51 (SR-3) at the intersection of Curve-Nankipoo Rd.: Wednesday, April 19 through Wednesday, April 26: The intersection improvement on US 51 (SR 3) at Curve Nankipoo Road will cause lane closures on US 51 in both directions. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

SHELBY and FAYETTE COUNTIES, I-269 from SR-193 (LM-0.63) to I-40 (LM 6.83) Friday, April 21, 7:00 p.m. through Monday, April 24, 6:00 a.m.: There will be continuous weekend lane closures for bridge repair activities. Bridge repair will continue every weekend until completion. At least one lane going north and southbound will always remain open. Ramp closures at I 40 are expected with detour provided.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40: Monday April 24 through Thursday, April 27, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: INTERMITTENT lane closures on I-40 east and westbound at MM 0.00 on the Hernando Desoto Bridge to allow for bridge lighting repairs.



SHELBY COUNTY, I-40 Near LM 10.8: Wednesday, April 19 through Friday, April 21, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary left lane closures near LM 10.8 along I-40 east and westbound for the installation of concrete barrier rail along the inside shoulders. At least two lanes in each direction will remain open at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-55/Crump: November 2022 through Fall 2023: Utilizing proposed crossovers, both northbound and southbound I 55 traffic will be traveling in one lane in each direction in the southbound I 55 lanes until Fall 2023. The ramp to continue onto southbound I-55 from the “Old Bridge” will remain reduced to one lane. Northbound Riverside Drive will remain open. Continuing demolition of both the Wisconsin Avenue bridge and the pedestrian bridge will occur along with other construction activities. A lane reduction to 11’ lanes will be in place and necessary detours will be posted. The following closures will remain in place until Fall 2023: Wisconsin Avenue, the northbound I 55 exit ramp to eastbound Crump Boulevard, the McLemore entrance ramp to northbound I 55, southbound Riverside Drive at Carolina Avenue including both the Channel 3 Drive entrance ramp from and exit ramp to southbound Riverside Drive, the northbound I 55 ramp and eastbound Crump Boulevard ramp from southbound Riverside Drive, the westbound Crump Boulevard to southbound I-55 ramp, the northbound I 55 inside lane from South Parkway to the northbound I 55 exit ramp.

Restrictions: Beginning Thursday, September 29, 2022. There will be an 11’ width restriction north and southbound on I-55. Necessary detours will be posted.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-1 from North Danny Thomas Blvd. to Tillman St.: Wednesday, April 19 through Tuesday, April 25, 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: There will be daytime shoulder and single lane closures between Danny Thomas Blvd. to Tillman Street for safety improvements.

SHELBY COUNTY, US-78 (SR-4) from Mississippi State Line to South of Shelby Drive (LM-1.48):



Wednesday, March 1, 9:00 a.m. through Monday, April 24, 7:00 p.m.: The northbound ramp to Holmes Rd. at the intersection of SR 4 will be closed to construct the new ramp. A detour will be in place to redirect traffic flow.

SHELBY COUNTY, US-78 (SR-4) from Getwell to I-240: Wednesday, April 19 through Tuesday, April 25, 9:00 a.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be lane closures going north & southbound US 78 for construction of pedestrian facilities.



Sunday, April 23, through Friday, April 28, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures both east and westbound on US-78 for performing milling, paving, and adjusting manholes.

TIPTON COUNTY, US-51 (SR-3) at the intersection of Kenwood Avenue: Wednesday, April 19 through Wednesday, April 26, 7:00 a.m.-7:00p p.m.: There will be temporary inside and outside lane closures on north and southbound US 51 at Kenwood Avenue daily to allow for safety improvements. At least one lane in each direction will be open at all times.



NON-TDOT Work

SHELBY COUNTY –Structural Arch Inspection of the I-40 over the Mississippi River Bridge (Hernando de Soto)

LOOK AHEAD: Tuesday, April 25 through Wednesday, May 3: Proposed Lane Closures:

I-40 WB lanes from dawn to 3:00 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and dawn to dusk (Sat and Sun).

I-40 EB lanes (as needed) from 9:00 a.m.-dusk (Mon-Fri) and dawn to dusk (Sat and Sun).