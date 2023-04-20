MFUNDISHI JHUTYMS HASSAN SALIM: THE HIDDEN TALE OF AN AFRICAN KING

Taking readers on a journey through the rich history and culture of Afrika and revealing the hidden tales of a king whose legacy has been long forgotten
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel back in time to ancient Kemet, where a great ruler named Metchu-Hotep reigned for over half a century, uniting two lands and leaving a mark on history. But despite his numerous accomplishments, much of his story has been lost to time—until now. In "Mentchu-Hotep and the Spirit of the Medjay", author Mfundishi Jhutyms Hassan Salim brings this legendary king and his era to vivid life, drawing on his deep knowledge of Afrikan Kulture and ancient Kemet to offer a richly detailed portrait of a ruler who transformed his society and set the stage for the Classical Age.
Salim's book is not just a fascinating historical account but also a tribute to Metchu-Hotep and his people. By delving into the ruler's language, spirituality, and cultural traditions, Salim illuminates a vibrant world that has often been overlooked in mainstream narratives. With his evocative storytelling and deep scholarship, he guides readers through a journey of discovery that sheds new light on a remarkable chapter of human history.
He is a multi-talented person who holds titles such as grand master in the Metchu Afrikan combat system of Kupigana Ngumi and cultural guardian of ancient Kemet and Afrikan culture. He is also an author, poet, playwright, storyteller, professor, Kemetologist, high priest, spiritual guide, and motivational speaker. He is a certified Afrikan-centered teacher of Egyptian Hieroglyphics and a Doctor of Naturopathy.
Discover a world of imagination and adventure at the highly-anticipated LA Times Festival of Books! Don't miss this unique opportunity to connect with the inspiring author, Mfundishi Jhutyms Hassan Salim, and join a community of passionate readers at the LA Times Festival of Books.
Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client’s projects to their best potential.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.