DruvStar Shortlisted for Three Prestigious Awards in the Gaming Industry: SBC Awards North America and EGR B2B Awards

We are honored and delighted to be shortlisted for these prestigious awards, which reflect our commitment to providing our clients with the best data and cyber defense solutions in the gaming industry”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DruvStar, a leading provider of data and cyber defense solutions for the gaming industry, is proud to announce that it has been shortlisted for three awards in recognition of its excellence and innovation.
— Manjit Gombra Singh
The first award is from SBC Awards North America, which rewards and celebrates the very best in sports betting and gaming. DruvStar is a finalist in the Industry Innovation of the Year category, which honors the most creative and forward-thinking products and services that have had a significant impact on the market. The SBC Awards North America ceremony will be held on May 11 at New York Hilton Midtown.
The second and third awards are from EGR B2B Awards, which reward and celebrate the very best service providers in the online gaming industry. DruvStar is a finalist in two categories: IT Supplier, which recognizes the company that has provided the most innovative and reliable IT solutions to the egaming sector, and Services Rising Star, which recognizes the most promising and innovative newcomer to the service provider market. The EGR B2B Awards ceremony will be held on June 8 at The Roundhouse in London.
“We are honored and delighted to be shortlisted for these prestigious awards, which reflect our commitment to providing our clients with the best data and cyber defense solutions in the gaming industry,” said Manjit Gombra Singh, DruvStar’s CEO and Founder. “We are grateful to our team, our partners and our customers for their trust and support, and we look forward to celebrating with them at the upcoming ceremonies.”
In 2021, Gaming & Leisure had also recognized DruvStar as an Innovative Partner in the gaming and hospitality industry.
DruvStar has been at the forefront of developing innovative cyber-defense solutions to counter the emerging threats in cyber-security. The company offers its clients advanced and affordable SaaS solutions that are designed especially for the gaming and sports betting industry. DruvStar’s innovative and affordable solutions have enabled it to establish itself as the only company that is solely focused on security related compliance in gaming, with a full suite of advanced solutions to counter the emerging threats in cyber-security.
The gaming industry’s concerns are three-fold: infrastructure security, data safety and regulatory security compliance. DruvStar’s solutions are specifically designed to meet the regulatory requirements of different gaming commissions, from Nevada’s Regulation 5 to New Jersey’s security requirements. The company’s adaptable cloud-based Software-as-a-Service approach to cybersecurity has allowed it to deploy its solution in just 3-5 days, with insights starting within a day, rather than the months that a traditional in-house solution would require.
About DruvStar
DruvStar provides data and cyber defense across gaming, healthcare, and hospitality industries to protect assets across cloud, on-prem, remote, and hybrid environments. The company is on a mission to expand enterprise-grade cybersecurity and data safety capabilities for small and medium businesses with its DataVision and Threat Insights solutions.
With over 100 years of gaming and enterprise industry experience as a foundation, DruvStar continues to adapt to a rapidly changing cybersecurity ecosystem and associated threat landscape. DruvStar operates its own certified Vegas based Security Operations Center 24/7 to prevent and respond to attacks and protect business.
