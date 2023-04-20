ADOT reopens White Mountains-area highways for summer season

PHOENIX – With springtime and warmer weather here, two White Mountains-area state highways reopened Thursday, April 20, after being closed for the winter, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
State Route 261 runs from State Route 260 near Eagar to Big Lake, while State Route 273 goes from SR 260 to Sunrise Park and Big Lake.
State Route 473, running south from SR 260 on the White Mountain Apache Reservation, is scheduled to reopen on Friday, April 21.
ADOT encourages motorists to enjoy the mountains this summer and return home safely by observing the following tips:
Make sure you and your passengers are buckled in.
Check your vehicle before you go; proper tire pressure is important.
Be patient (don’t speed and don’t follow other vehicles too closely).
Get an adequate amount of sleep before your trip.
Bring extra water and food.
Build some extra travel time into your schedule.
Never drink and drive.
Before you leave, check for information about highway restrictions across Arizona at ADOT’s Traveler Information website, az511.gov or dial 511.
