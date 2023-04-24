HSR.health receives federal funding to continue development of healthcare analytics platform.
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Health-Tech Startup HSR.health Secures Federal Funding to Expand GeoMD Platform
HSR.health, a leading provider of health-related geospatial data analytics, announces today that they have received the next phase of funding to support continued development of their GeoMD Platform, a solution provided to health systems, the emergency response community, and global public health leaders to streamline and improve decision-making.
This funding is received through multiple geospatial data-engineering (GIS) pilots managed by the Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC), a global non-profit organization that develops geospatial standards. The pilots are supported by the US, Canadian, and UK governments. These funds will be used to expand the analytics capabilities of HSR.health’s GeoMD Platform, as well as support research and development of solutions that predict health impacts from wildland fires and droughts. These efforts also marks HSR.health’s first engagement with National Resources Canada – for the development of indicators and risk indices assessing the near- and long-term implications of droughts on health outcomes, and the UK Hydrographic Office – for the exploration of how navigational data and data on marine environments can inform on health outcomes. HSR.health’s previous funding has enabled the GeoMD Platform to offer a robust solution to a broad number of key healthcare-related concerns.
The GeoMD Platform is a cloud-based platform that provides location-based insights and analytics for the health sector. The platform uses geospatial data to help healthcare organizations better understand patient populations, identify social drivers of poor health outcomes, and make more informed decisions about resource allocation. HSR.health also plans to use the funding to hire additional staff, invest in research and development, and expand its partnerships with healthcare providers and emergency responders.
"We're thrilled to receive this funding," said Ajay K Gupta, CEO of HSR.health. “Not only because it further validates our GeoAI solutions, but also our approach of working collaboratively across the industry, leveraging data from land, sea, and space to meet the diverse healthcare needs of the world - from disaster response, predicting emerging disease, to addressing health equity."
To learn more about HSR.health, please visit their website, follow them on LinkedIn, and explore their solutions available through the ArcGIS Hub.
About HSR.health
HSR.health is an innovation-first healthcare technology startup that provides location-based insights and analytics for healthcare providers. Its cloud-native platform, GeoMD, uses geospatial data to help healthcare organizations better understand patient populations, identify areas of need, and make more informed decisions about resource allocation. They support the public health and emergency response communities as well as all organizations impacted by health crises with novel indices that deepen the understanding of health issues, global and local, to better anticipate and mitigate those health crises. With a team of talented clinicians, public health analysts, data scientists, geospatial engineers, biostatisticians, epidemiologists, and cybersecurity experts, HSR.health is dedicated to remaining on the forefront of healthcare technology innovation- pushing the boundaries of what is possible to anticipate.
For media inquiries please contact Madeline Lynch at madeline@hsr.health.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.