Viettel Post targets 30 per cent revenue hike

HÀ NỘI — Viettel Post Corporation targeted to achieve a 30 per cent increase in delivery and logistics revenue in 2023, according to its annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) held in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

It also set an after-tax profit of VNĐ376 billion (US$16 million) this year, posting a 47 per cent year-on-year increase.

In 2022, with efforts in research and application of technology to improve operation flow, Viettel Post's delivery market share was increased to third position in the industry, delivery revenue grew by 9.3 per cent and total asset value increased by 5.55 per cent.

Its total consolidated revenue reached VNĐ21.7 trillion, completing 84.53 per cent of the set plan, equivalent to 2021 with a growth rate of 0.87 per cent. Its consolidated pre-tax profit reached VNĐ323.4 billion, completing 51.91 per cent of the set plan.

The corporation planned to pay a total dividend of 19.11 per cent (in which cash is 11.5 per cent and stock dividend is 7.61 per cent). The expected time to issue shares to pay dividends will be in 2023, after being approved by the State Securities Commission.

The corporation would promote digital transformation and improve customers’ experiences while focusing on big partners and services with high profits such as e-commerce floors and B2B customers.

In 2022, Viettel Post also planned to move from UPCoM to HCM City Stock Exchange (HOSE). However, due to a change in the staff of the Board of Directors and the issue of recovery of ESOP shares of employees who quit their jobs as well as the situation of the stock market, Viettel Post adjusted its plan to change the floor in the period of the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024.

In addition, the AGM also approved the dismissal of Nghiêm Phương Nhi from the position of member of the Board of Directors for the 2019-24 term.

It appointed Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nga to the Board of Directors for the term 2019-24 according to the nomination of Viettel Group – the parent company. Born in 1984, Nga currently holds the position of Deputy Head of the Group's Financial Investment Department. VNS