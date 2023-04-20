State Auditor Shad White’s Statement on Theodore DiBiase Jr. Indictment
April 20, 2023
JACKSON, Miss. – State Auditor Shad White issued the following statement after Theodore DiBiase Jr. was indicted today in federal court:
“Prosecutors decide whom to charge with a crime, and we’re grateful to see them continuing to advance this case. We will continue to support their efforts with the evidence that our investigators and federal investigators have uncovered.”
You just read:
State Auditor Shad White’s Statement on Theodore DiBiase Jr. Indictment
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.